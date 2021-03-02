Local Austin creamery offers rolled ice cream in unique flavors, toppings

Rolled ice cream, also known as stir-fried ice cream, began in 2009 in Thailand and has grown in popularity in the U.S. since 2015. The basic recipe consists of heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, sugars and other toppings depending on the flavor desired. This variation of ice cream provides both a unique look and texture to the classic dessert, and can be adapted to several different flavors.

Frozen Rolls Creamery is a rolled ice cream shop in Austin (originally based in New York) that is quickly gaining popularity since opening in 2019. This shop offers a wide variety of seasonal flavors as well as year-round drizzles and toppings for any craving you might have.

The shop offers COVID-safe ordering and pickup through their takeout/ordering window with customers currently not allowed in the shop. Each cup of ice cream allows for the choice of one flavor, one topping and one drizzle with extras costing 50 cents per additional topping/drizzle. Some of their flavors have included matcha heaven, New York style cheesecake and stracciatella. Toppings include cookie dough, cupcake bites and mini marshmallows; drizzles include honey, milk chocolate fudge and sweetened condensed milk.

The shop has also previously offered ice cream tacos: rolled ice cream with toppings and drizzles in a waffle cone “taco” shell. This is an interesting and delicious spin on the dessert, and it’s equally delicious. This shows how versatile the shop can be. Frozen Rolls Creamery also offers non-dairy options of several of their flavors for those looking to avoid dairy but still enjoy this delicious frozen treat. Options have ranged from ornate displays with roasted jumbo marshmallows to a simple honey drizzle and fruit topping. If you’re looking for a to-go option, both the regular and non-dairy pints are available as well.

A big part of the Frozen Rolls Creamery experience is watching the ice cream being made. The rolling of the ice cream can be satisfying and fun to watch, yet the pandemic has unfortunately put a stop to that for now. But, you can still check out satisfying videos of the ice cream being rolled on Frozen Rolls Creamery’s social media, as well as having the ice cream with their spoons that change color when interacting with the cold treat.

While the ice cream can be on the pricier side, it’s definitely worth the cost and perfect to split with someone since there’s so much ice cream in one order. No matter how you take your rolled ice cream, you won’t regret trying Frozen Rolls Creamery.