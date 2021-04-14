Sunny’s Backyard offers free beer, vegan-friendly pub food

Austin has been a hub for extensive vegan options when it comes to restaurants, making more and more vegan businesses pop up in recent years. From bakeries to food trucks to dine-in restaurants, Austin seems to have it all when it comes to vegan cuisine.

Sunny’s Backyard, a plant-based food truck, recently opened on East 7th Street in Austin. Not only do they offer vegan-only options, they also offer a free beer with the purchase of any food item on their menu. Behind the truck is a door that leads to the large backyard patio area, perfect for enjoying beer and food with the nice weather.

Sunny’s has several food options, from staples like soft pretzels to loaded French fries and tacos with vegan spare rib meat. I tried the loaded beer-battered French fries with Credo Queso vegan spare rib meat, garlic Aioli and jalapeños, while my boyfriend tried one of their vegan hot dogs on a pretzel bun with ketchup and mustard.

The vegan spare rib meat on the fries was to die for, it was so juicy and flavorful. I could not tell that it wasn’t real meat. He stated that the vegan hot dog tasted exactly like a regular hot dog, which makes the restaurant perfect for vegans and meat lovers alike. Other options on the menu include vegan burgers, wraps and a variety of bowls and salads.

I’ve never seen a food truck with a dedicated patio for that specific restaurant, so I thought that was a really original and interesting idea. It’s perfect for the spring and summer seasons when the weather begins to heat up. The patio is also a great place to social distance with friends due to its size.

Getting a free beer with your order is definitely a perk, as most restaurants don’t offer deals like that. Even if you aren’t a beer lover, the food itself is worth making the trip for.

Sunny’s is one of the best vegan spots in Austin I’ve tried yet, and I can’t believe it hasn’t gotten more attention. It’s a great place to bring non-vegans and give them a taste of what good vegan food is like. It’s also perfect for spending time outdoors while enjoying a free beer. The food is not only delicious, but it is affordable with amazing presentation as well. This is definitely one of the best new places in Austin worth checking out.