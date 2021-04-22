5 restaurants in Austin serving vegan, vegetarian options

Earth Day is a great time to be more aware of our impact on the environment and take extra steps to be more environmentally conscious. While being aware of issues like climate change and pollution are really important, another way we can be environmentally conscious is through our diet. There are several delicious vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Austin that are perfect to try, just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Bouldin Creek Cafe has mostly vegetarian options, with some being able to be made vegan. Their signature omelettes are delicious, if you’re taking the vegetarian route, and their desserts are great if you want to indulge in a vegan way. The cafe is closed on Tuesdays, but open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday throughSaturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Breakfast is served all day, with vegetables incorporated into so many dishes. Gluten-free options are also available, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Brunch Bird

Brunch Bird is a hidden spot in South Austin, tucked away in the small store River City Market on South Congress. While it’s somewhat of a secret spot, it’s definitely worth trying for delicious vegan options. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and are a great spot for both lunch and brunch.

Casa de Luz Village

Casa de Luz is a great place to enjoy vegan meals while also spending time outside. Casa de Luz has a nightly special as well as outdoor seating. Open from 7 a.m.to 8:30 p.m. every day, the outdoor seating area has beautiful greenery around it with a playground for children.

Citizen Eatery

Citizen Eatery focuses heavily on vegan meats and cheeses, while also filling their meals with grains and proteins. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Sundays. They serve brunch and breakfast all day, with several soy and tofu options and a full bar. The restaurant is focused on being health-conscious and delicious before anything else. Citizen Eatery is open for delivery, takeout and dine-in and is a perfect vegan restaurant to try.

The Vegan Nom

The Vegan Nom is a vegan food truck primarily serving vegan tacos. The food truck serves tacos, burritos, nachos and is also known for their vegan queso. Beginning in 2012, Founder Chris Rios opened The Vegan Nom with the intention of helping the environment. This was partially his reasoning for going vegan in the first place. Closed Mondays and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday throughSunday with outdoor seating available as well, this restaurant is another perfect place to spend time outside while trying vegan food for Earth Day.

While being environmentally conscious regarding issues like littering and pollution is important, being environmentally conscious with our diet is equally as important. There are many vegan places in Austin to give a try to do our part this Earth Day and in the future.