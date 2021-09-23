Super sweet small businesses in Austin to check out

Murphy’s Mellows specializes in gourmet marshmallows and s’mores. You can find them at a variety of farmer’s markets.

With so much support for small businesses, Austin is the perfect place for opening up a new one. Given that it is small business week, now’s the perfect time to highlight some of the many businesses contributing to Austin culture.

Murphy’s Mellows

Originated in Elgin, Texas, Murphy’s Mellows specializes in marshmallows of all kinds. Flavors range from caramel and chocolate to raspberry and lemon, and are perfect for sprucing up any treat. In addition to their signature marshmallows, they also have Stroopwafel s’mores and their decadent s’mores in a jar. You can check them out at shops in Elgin, at Tiny Grocer in South Austin or at various Farmers’ Markets.

You can find Murphy’s Mellows at the following farmers’ markets:

Hutto Farmers’ Market Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wolf Ranch Farmers’ Market in Georgetown, Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline in Austin Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller in Austin Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zucchini Kill

A woman-owned business, Zucchini Kill is an all-vegan and mostly gluten-free bakery with an array of yummy treats. Specializing in cupcakes with ingredients like activated charcoal and zucchini, this bakery has something for everyone, including those who aren’t vegan. Other treats include Swiss rolls, coffee cake and chocolate donuts. They’re constantly updating their selection to fit the season, with seasonal options such as the chocolate pumpkin and pumpkin latte cupcake. This place is perfect for vegans or those who just want to try something new.

Cookie Wookie Kitchen

Another woman-owned business, Cookie Wookie Kitchen brings unique flavors to a classic dessert. There are several cookies with Asian-inspired flavors, including ube coconut, red bean mochi and black sesame cookies and cream. There are also more traditional flavors available if you prefer classic options, such as maple bacon and regular chocolate chip. Cookie Wookie Kitchen is available for delivery, with flexible times and locations available.

JP’s Pancake Company

Austin’s first pancake-focused food truck, JP’s Pancake Company, has endless options to try. They have what they call “certified bangers” which are their staple pancake creations, while also offering customizable build-your-own pancakes. They have a new flavor each month, and delicious drinks such as flavored lemonade to wash your pancake down. Past monthly flavors include strawberry cheesecake and Oreo. There are several toppings and sauces available to customize your pancake creation.

As many struggle to stay afloat, supporting small businesses is more important than ever. Austin has no shortage of small businesses to choose from, and these are just some of the amazing small food businesses offered locally.