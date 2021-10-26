University fashion magazine raises funds with recent popup shop

“With COVID we weren’t able to do much, so we are happy to be back,” senior and CABRA Co-Editor Jaelyn Velaro said. “We have lots of clothes so it’s nice to be able to give back. It’s also a great opportunity for us to try and sell our magazine and get our voices out.”

Clothes, shoes and accessories decorated the racks across the plush, green grass. Students shuffled throughout a selection of clothing in search of the perfect article. Smooth jazz music accompanied checkout conversations as fresh finds were being bargained for.

A popup shop was hosted Wednesday Oct. 20 on the Ragsdale Lawn by CABRA Magazine, the St. Edward’s University fashion publication, as a means to raise funds for the organization by selling thrifted and donated items. All articles were priced fairly low and students were allowed to use Topper Tender, cash or Venmo to pay.