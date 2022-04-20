Eye to Eye: The Photographic Showcase of 6 Diverse Powerful Women

“As photo majors, we spend most of our undergraduate career preparing for this show,” Ariah Abla said. “As a photography and religious study major, making work that was worthy of being put on a wall and that combined my two lives was important for me; it was a mark in my personal journey and also a celebration of what it means to be alive.”

On Friday, March 25, the Fine Arts Center’s gallery doors opened promptly at 6:00 p.m. for the photo majors’ senior showcase. Tunes like “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and “Hella Good” by No Doubt filled the courtyard as students, faculty and families entered the lobby.

Guests were greeted with a smile and a table filled with prints, stickers and posters. Upon entering the space, people were awed by the photographs hung on the wall.

“Eye to Eye” is the thought-child and the visual storytelling of six women who have walked different paths to their graduation stage. Seniors Scarlet Hobbs, Maia Castillo, Sissy Gust, Jordan Joplin, Ariah Alba and Emma Sparks created anexperience through various photographic mediums, highlighting individuality and the common threads that connect us to a deeper understanding of each other.