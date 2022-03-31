Students show solidarity and support of student-led business at Queer Expo

For students looking to get involved the Equity and Justice Collective is constantly looking for new members and is hoping to throw more social events in the future. To stay updated and in the know on upcoming events, students can follow them on Instagram at @steds.ejc.

On March 9, St. Edward’s University’s student-led Equity and Justice Collective organized a queer expo showcasing student and alumni small businesses. Booths lined Ragsdale Lawn covered in lively art prints, handmade jewelry and screen-printed totes and t-shirts. Students flooded the booths as they walked to and from class, stopping to support their local Hilltoppers.

“We are all queer-identifying in some form or fashion whether that is sexuality, gender identity, or self-expression,” said Al Whitaker, a third-generation jewelry designer. “We have all come together to celebrate diversity, uniqueness and to say that we are people too that make beautiful things for queer folks and allies by and in support of queer people.”