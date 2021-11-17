Recipe: Fall-inspired pumpkin oatmeal muffins perfect savory-sweet treat for Thanksgiving

Pumpkin is one of autumn’s most popular flavors, found in many baking recipes during the season. These pumpkin oatmeal muffins are perfect for seasonal holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Since it’s almost Thanksgiving, my boyfriend decided to bake some spontaneous holiday-inspired muffins. He’s notorious for baking treats with creative flavor combinations.This time he decided to make pumpkin-flavored oatmeal muffins with cranberries inside and a cinnamon pecan glaze on top. These muffins are a classic Thanksgiving favorite, with a creative twist that is sure to have your relatives guessing flavors like the judges on “Chopped.”

Pumpkin Oatmeal Muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

¾ cup pumpkin purée

2 cups oats

½ cup dried cranberries

⅓ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

5 shakes of cinnamon

3 shakes of salt

1 stick of butter

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put oats, milk, sugar, canola oil, eggs, vanilla extracts and pumpkin purée into bowl A and mix.

Add baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and cranberries to bowl B and mix. Pour the ingredients from bowl B into bowl A and mix until the batter is thick.

Pour the batter into a muffin tin and bake for 20 minutes.

While the muffins bake, make a glaze out of powdered sugar, milk, butter and chopped pecans. Glaze the muffins once they have cooled and enjoy your treats!