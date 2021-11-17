Recipe: Fall-inspired pumpkin oatmeal muffins perfect savory-sweet treat for Thanksgiving
Since it’s almost Thanksgiving, my boyfriend decided to bake some spontaneous holiday-inspired muffins. He’s notorious for baking treats with creative flavor combinations.This time he decided to make pumpkin-flavored oatmeal muffins with cranberries inside and a cinnamon pecan glaze on top. These muffins are a classic Thanksgiving favorite, with a creative twist that is sure to have your relatives guessing flavors like the judges on “Chopped.”
Pumpkin Oatmeal Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1 cup sugar
- ¾ cup pumpkin purée
- 2 cups oats
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ⅓ cup canola oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 5 shakes of cinnamon
- 3 shakes of salt
- 1 stick of butter
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Put oats, milk, sugar, canola oil, eggs, vanilla extracts and pumpkin purée into bowl A and mix.
- Add baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and cranberries to bowl B and mix. Pour the ingredients from bowl B into bowl A and mix until the batter is thick.
- Pour the batter into a muffin tin and bake for 20 minutes.
- While the muffins bake, make a glaze out of powdered sugar, milk, butter and chopped pecans. Glaze the muffins once they have cooled and enjoy your treats!