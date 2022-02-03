Campus ministry hosts workshop on prayer jars, vision boards, helps students set goals, engage spiritually

Prayer jars and vision boards are designed to visualize your goals and inspire you to achieve them. You can use these for spiritual, personal or any other goals.

Campus ministry hosted an event on Jan. 26 where students made prayer jars and vision boards to encourage and remind themselves to set time aside to engage spiritually.

A prayer jar is a jar, vase or any object that serves as a reminder to pray. This can also be used in non-religious contexts, with the jars symbolizing a reminder to take time for yourself to relax. A vision board is a collage of images that could include words of affirmation or reminders of goals. This could include religious, spiritual or personal goals.

The event was held in the Community Room adjacent to the chapel, and it was is a great open space to get creative while social distancing.

In times of stress, it can be difficult to prioritize faith and prayer. When life gets really busy and stressful, this is when people often benefit from faith life the most.

Prayer jars are a great way to express creativity while also engaging spiritually. Vision boards can also be a very creative way to visualize your spiritual or general life goals and make sure you stick to them. Notepads, magazines and markers were provided so students could be as creative as possible.

Students Calista Robledo and Sierra Garcia were the spiritual development coordinators for the event.

“We wanted to provide a space for students to reflect on what they wanted spiritually for the new year,” Robledo said. “Whether they are religious or not, we think it’s important for students to have that moment to set their intentions or spiritual goals.”

Prayer jars can include basic prayers, reminders to pray or messages of affirmation. You could write down Bible verses that you particularly resonate with, or reminders about faith or life in general.

Your vision board could include calming or aesthetically pleasing images combined with goal reminders or Bible verses if you’re religious. This is a great way to do a calming craft project while also feeling productive and clearing your mind. The vision board is definitely more visual than the prayer jar, so that might be a better tool for you if you respond more to visual details and reminders. If you are more inclined to write, the prayer jar would be the tool for you.

This can also be a family or group activity. A family or group of friends can submit prayer requests to the prayer jar, or make a collaborative vision board together. This was a really fun way to come together and support one another. Whether these activities are personal or something you do with a group, prayer jars and vision boards can bring a lot of tranquility and happiness to your life.