Amazing Austin date night spots to keep the Valentine’s spirit going

Olive and June’s signature peach bruschetta. This spot has so many delicious options, there are so many sections to the menu.

Valentine’s season is in full swing, and now is a great time to think about how to celebrate. Austin is known for its unique and interesting spots to visit, and date night spots are no exception, so there’s definitely no shortage of spots in Austin to go on a romantic date for Valentine’s Day.

Olive & June

Not only does Olive & June have an extensive, ever-changing menu, they are also a gorgeous restaurant with amazing seating throughout. They have a beautiful setup inside, as well as a third floor for seating and a gorgeous patio outside. They featured a four-course dinner special for Valentine’s Day, but there are still amazing options if you weren’t able to make it on Feb. 14. Their menu changes frequently, and there is never a shortage of amazing choices. They currently have an assortment of appetizers such as meatballs and a cheese board; they also offer seafood, chicken, pasta and rotating desserts.

Juliet Italian Kitchen

Italian food is always great for a date night, and Juliet’s never disappoints. The restaurant is so nicely designed, even divided into sections in a way that makes it feel private and intimate. The Barton Springs location has a beautiful walkway to enter, and they give a more traditional Italian restaurant vibe. They have many choices for salads, appetizers and pasta such as spaghetti, seafood, pizzas and soups. This restaurant is great for a date night if you’re in the mood for traditional Italian food.

June’s All Day

Located on South Congress Avenue, June’s All Day is a great date night spot for any meal. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and have an extensive menu for each option. They have cookies and a gluten-free tea cake from their bakeshop, and for breakfast they have dishes such as yogurt with granola, a farm-egg omelet or scrambled eggs. For dinner they have delicious options such as steak, mussels or Bolognese pasta. . This is a great restaurant for a date, with many areas to shop around and spend time together nearby.

Odd Duck

Situated on South Lamar by Treadwell Street, Odd Duck is known for their amazing dishes. They have delicious staples such as Wagyu steak, quail and burgers, but they dress it up with ingredients like pimento, Fresno hot sauce and queso fundido. Odd Duck is another pricier restaurant, but the elaborate menu displays and extensive ingredients make it understandable why. Date night is sure to be a success with this place.

These restaurants are perfect for a Valentine’s date night, or any other night you feel like going all-out for a date. While these are on the pricier side, they are perfect for a special occasion or a night where you want to treat yourself and your partner. The amazing photos don’t lie—these places are definitely worth the price and the wait.