A look at Alex Morgan’s career for Women’s History Month

32-year-old Alex Morgan, an American professional soccer player for both the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United States women’s national soccer team, has paved the way for many young women, particularly young girls passionate about soccer.

Morgan began playing soccer at the age of 14, but despite her late-blooming, she has become one of the most prolific soccer players globally and one of the best women soccer players in the world.

Morgan is a two-time world cup champion, a three-time Olympian, and a two-time Olympic medalist (one bronze, one gold). She made headlines in 2011 for being the youngest player on the World Cup roster, and she has remained in the spotlight ever since.

She’s won awards such as the CONCACAF Women’s Championship twice, in 2014 and 2018. She gained the CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018, a spot on the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and multiple World’s Best Player nominations, most recently in 2019.

Morgan not only has stats, with 115 goals and 45 assists in her career, but she is also an advocate for representation and justice in the soccer industry, as well as for equality for women around the world.

Even though Morgan has been in the spotlight for years, she has fought for equal pay for women’s national team players. In 2019, 28 U.S. women’s national team players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for pay discrimination and recently settled for $24 million.

The players will receive a lump sum payment of $22 million as part of the lawsuit settlement. This sum will be distributed according to a plan proposed by the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) players and approved by the District Court. In addition, U.S. Soccer will also contribute an additional $2 million to a fund that will benefit USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer. This fund will allow each player to apply for up to $50,000.

Morgan and fellow teammate Megan Rapinoe were prominent advocates in this settlement. They pushed for equal pay for women, especially noting the disparity within the two national teams. There have been no victories for the men’s team. However, the USWNT has won four World Cups, more than any other women’s soccer team in history.

Morgan co-founded TOGETHXR with fellow women’s athletes Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel to bring attention to women in sports. The new social media platform highlights girls and women in sports underrepresented in traditionally male-dominated sports media outlets. The platform’s goal is to empower women in and for their sports communities so that the next generation of young female athletes can inspire unity and equality in the sports industry.

Alex Morgan is a natural force, a gifted woman who will continue to pave the way for many young women in soccer and life. She is an inspiration to all because of her fight for equality and her emphasis on unity among women and their allies.