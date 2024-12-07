The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

St. Edward’s men’s soccer thrives under Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year

Nicky Williams, ReporterDecember 7, 2024
Courtesy of Jesse Blanchard
St. Edward’s head coach Brian Young, a former University of New Hampshire player and Brown University assistant coach, takes notes during practice. After nearly two decades leading the Hilltoppers, from 2004-2022, Young returned to rebuild the program following its reinstatement, earning the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for the team’s remarkable turnaround in 2024.

In the world of college soccer, where pressure for immediate results often overshadows long-term development, St. Edward’s University men’s soccer head coach Brian Young stands apart. His patient, player-centered approach has helped transform the program, going from cut during the pandemic to conference contenders in just two seasons.

“When you’re younger, you tend to try to do more and try to solve every single issue or problem,” Young said. “I think that as a coach, I’ve become more patient. I’ve tried to allow the players to solve a lot more of the problems on and off the field on their own.”

This evolution in coaching philosophy couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. When St. Edward’s reinstated its men’s soccer program in 2023 after COVID-19 cuts, Young faced the task of rebuilding from scratch. No players, no culture, just a legacy waiting to be rekindled.

“The first day, it seemed monumental,” Young said. But he approached the challenge methodically, traveling across the region every weekend, searching for more than just talented athletes. “The number one criteria when I restarted the program was to bring in excellent citizens of the St. Edward’s community. I just wanted really good people to build a program with.”

Assistant coach Corey Miller, who’s worked alongside Young for eight years, sees this holistic approach as the cornerstone of Young’s coaching style.

“He’s what you would call a player manager,” Miller said. “He cares a lot about his players, he cares about his program. He’s trying to do what’s best for the players at all times — providing them a competitive environment, but also providing them the tools to succeed.”

That first season back tested Young’s patience. With 25 freshmen among 37 players, most never having set foot on a college campus before, victories proved to be challenging. But beneath the surface, Young was laying the foundation for something bigger.

Coach Brian Young views his 2024 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year honor as a team accomplishment, advocating for its recognition as a staff award. “I’m not really into personal awards, I’m just the head coach, because really the assistants put just as much work into it as I do.” (Courtesy of Hilltopper Athletics)

The transformation came this season, as the Hilltoppers surged from the bottom of the conference to a third-place finish and semifinal appearance, earning Young Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year honors.

“The biggest change was leadership,” Miller notes. “A lot of our older guys worked really hard to change the culture… finding a culture of ‘they’re going to do whatever they have to do to win.’”

Young’s coaching philosophy aligns perfectly with soccer’s unique demands, particularly in how it requires players to be self-directed and tactically aware.

“Soccer players are more independent when they’re out on the field – they have to make their own decisions,” Young explains. “It takes a lot of work and training to tactically get the team in the right spots.”

This recognition of player independence becomes the foundation for an even more profound coaching approach that sees athletes as complete individuals, not just performers on a field.

“He cares about your personal life, about how your family’s doing,” Miller said. “He develops those relationships early on and does a really good job of helping players get where they want to go beyond their four years at St. Edwards.”

Kellen Gullion, an assistant coach who previously played for the team before its pandemic-era cut, exemplifies how Young cultivates lasting bonds within the program. Having been a player during the team’s original run, Gullion helped guide 25 freshmen through the challenging first season of reinstatement.

His leadership, alongside Jason Lyons, another former player, demonstrates how Young’s approach transforms athletes into long-term contributors to the program’s culture.This commitment to holistic development has created lasting bonds.

“Our relationships with guys that were in the program way back when are still just as strong as if they were here right now,” Miller said.

The results speak for themselves. Not just in this season’s remarkable turnaround, but in the program’s broader impact.

“Winning is always incredible,” Young said, “but talking to my alumni that I’ve coached back in 2005 and six and seven and most recently the younger alums that come back to the games – it’s just remarkable how good of people they are and what they’re doing in the world to make it a better place.”

Looking ahead, Young’s vision for the program remains clear. This season’s success has only fueled greater ambitions. “The guys aren’t satisfied by any means,” he says. Their eagerness for the spring season reflects a program that’s not just back– it’s charging forward with purpose.

