The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Arthur Souza’s late goal lifts Hilltoppers 1-0 over the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterOctober 31, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Freshman forward Christian Mezas runs up the field towards the box in an attacking effort against an Oklahoma Christian defender. Mezas was one of the players responsible for assisting Arthur Souza, who scored the goal for the Hilltoppers at the 82nd minute.

The St. Edward’s (SEU) men’s soccer team and the Oklahoma Christian University (OCU) Eagles both came into the Oct. 23  game trending in opposite directions. OCU was on a three game losing streak and SEU was 3-1-2 in their last six matches. The Eagles came in with a game plan to play conservatively, and it nearly paid off since both teams were scoreless until an 82nd minute goal from SEU’s scoring leader, Arthur Souza. 

After surviving two great shots from Hilltoppers Todd Fuller and Izaiah Garza in the opening three minutes, the Eagles defensive strategy was to play back and load up their side of the field with defenders. The Hilltoppers were up by 10 in shots on goal, but OCU made it challenging to get clean looks. 

SEU had to withstand adversity when goalkeeper Angel Ramirez was shaken up on a collision inside the box in the 20th minute. Kaleo Perez-Francis subbed into the game for Ramirez and kept the match scoreless until the break. Ramirez eventually re-entered the match for the second half.

“We have a lot of depth on our team,” St. Edward’s head coach Brian Young said. “It’s great to have guys that want to play and can execute. I was proud of everyone, including the guys that didn’t play. We could feel their spirit.”

The second half began with the HilItopers controlling the possession battle, getting a couple of shots off, but still nothing easy given up by the Eagles defense. 

The Hilltoppers finally broke through after stringing four crisp passes together, including an assist from Jommar Reyes, leading Souza into the top of the box to break the scoreless tie in the 82nd minute.

“It was a great play. I want to rewatch it because so many passes were completed,” Souza said. “I was just happy to be there to finish the play.”

The Hilltoppers held on to defeat the Eagles 1-0, and went on the road against University of Texas at Tyler, tying 1-1, and defeated Sul Ross State University 1-0. They moved to a 6-4-4 overall season record. They return to home field on Saturday, Nov. 2, for their Homecoming game against Dallas Baptist University. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
An international student from Costa Rica, Majo Gonzalez has become an integral part of St. Edward's athletics community, balancing dual majors while revolutionizing how the university's athletes are seen both on and off the field.
Bringing athletic stories into focus at St. Edward's University
Annie Rocha shoots for a goal while a Texas A&M player tries to block her shot. Rocha was the player of the match, scoring both goals in the first half, just 10 minutes apart from each other.
St. Edward’s women's soccer beat Texas A&M International University 2-0
Sydney Carrigans holds the ball and looks upcourt while the team breaks NVC’s full court press. NVC’s head coach, pictured right of Carrigan, kept affirming his team to keep up the press throughout the game.
Scoring troubles continue in fourth game of women’s club basketball
Senior Alyssa Garcia as she celebrates her goal against Midwestern State University. Garcia, who is playing her last season, scored her first goal since freshman year during this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer defeats Midwestern State University in a close 1-0 match
Badley is fighting in mid air for the domination of the net with a Patriot. Ultimately, the Patriots took the point but Badley put up a good fight at the net.
DBU Patriots sweep SEU Hilltoppers 3-0 in thrilling volleyball match
Melanee Vargas is about to spike the ball that SPC won't be able to receive. Scoring the point for SEU and pulling ahead of SPC. After scoring Melanee is up to serve.
Women’s Club Volleyball dominates the court against St. Phillip College
More in Sports / Soccer
Watanabe and Reyes celebrate after Watanebe’s goal in the 30th minute at the Midwestern State University game. This was the first game in the Lone Star Conference, earning them their first conference win 5-0.
From last year’s struggles to a stunning season of redemption, men’s soccer recovers in Lone Star Conference
The Hilltoppers celebrate a goal scored by sophomore forward Vicente Alvarez. The Greyhounds were able to score again, less than 20 seconds afterwards, giving the players more grit and determination to score a second goal.
St. Edward’s Men’s Soccer team left bittersweet after tying 2-2 against Eastern New Mexico University
Rocha and her teammate, freshman Isabella Ruiz, celebrate the second goal of the game. Subbed back into the game after time on the bench and with 11 minutes left, Ruiz delivered a pass to in the center of the field, where Rocha fired off a clean shot, marking her sixth goal of the season.
From backyard to breakthrough: freshman Annie Rocha lights up the field after overcoming adversity
Freshman Annie Rocha prepares a play mid air. Even though this is Rocha’s first collegiate season, she leads the team in goals made, scoring six in the eight games she has played so far. Rocha scored both goals this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer falls to Lubbock Christian University 3-2 at home
Sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm had a stellar performance, setting the new St. Edward’s record for most saves in a game. This game was No. 14 ranked Colorado Mesa University’s first loss of the season and improves St. Ed’s record to a 2-2-1.
Hilltoppers dominate in 2-0 shutout over Colorado Mesa, goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm sets school record with 13 saves
Freshman forward Izaiah Garza crosses Urban Knights’ defense to maintain possession. During the 71 minutes that Garza was on the field, he had three shot attempts, one of them on goal.
Hilltoppers dominate possession but fall short against Urban Knights in intense 1-0 showdown
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.