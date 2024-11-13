The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

St. Edward’s secures 2-1 LSC Tournament quarterfinal victory over UT Tyler with late penalty goal

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterNovember 13, 2024
Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views
The calm before the kick – Christian Mezas focused and preparing to strike in University of Texas at Tyler game. “I believe in them,” head coach Brian Young said. “I’m proud of the guys, we went down a goal and came back from it. We’re still a young team of mostly freshmen and sophomores, once we got that goal the spirit was definitely lifted.”

The St. Edward’s men’s soccer team took home field on a breezy fall day for a thrilling matchup against the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots for the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Tournament quarterfinal. In front of a crowd filled with supporters from both sides, St. Edward’s secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The crowd relishes in celebration as the St. Edward’s men’s soccer team claims a well-earned triumph, marking a memorable victory on and off the field. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

In the first half, UT Tyler came out strong trading early blows and scoring a goal at the 25 minute mark. This gave the Patriots a brief advantage, and kept St. Edward’s goalkeeper Angel Ramirez on his toes, making three critical saves. Hilltopper Masood Porsa was soon substituted in and able to score a goal off an assist from Jommar Reyes. Porsa brought the game to 1-1, cranking up the heat just before halftime.

“This game was special,” said Porsa, senior kinesiology major. “Coming back from being down 1-0 in the quarter final, and my second year back in the program. We tied UT Tyler a few weeks ago in the last twenty seconds of the game, so this win felt really good.”

The boys hit the ground running in the second half with UT Tyler applying early pressure, but St. Edward’s held down their defense. The game’s turning point came when freshman Pablo Zavala was awarded a penalty due to a Patriots foul, giving him an unopposed shot on the goal. Zavala stepped up and confidently slammed the ball into the net, giving St. Edward’s the 2-1 lead, locking in their win.

The men’s soccer team celebrates Zavala’s late penalty goal. In comparison to last year’s season — men’s soccer first season back from the pandemic and when the team was last in LSC Conference standings — this has been a memorable run for the young group. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

“I was pretty nervous stepping up to take the penalty, but it was very relieving,” said Zavala, a business major. “My first collegiate goal as a freshman, it was a special feeling, very memorable for sure.”

Despite UT Tyler’s determination and attempts to equalize the game, they couldn’t find the back of the net a second time, leaving St. Edward’s with the win. Both teams showed remarkable effort, but Zavala’s penalty shot ultimately tipped the scales, sealing a memorable success for St. Edward’s.

The win sends the team to the LSC Tournament semifinals — which will be held on the St. Mary’s University campus, since they are first in the LSC standings. The Hilltoppers will face the Midwestern State University Mustangs on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., a rematch from the regular season game in which the Hilltoppers took home a 5-0 win.

 

 

 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Moments before the second goal was scored against the Patriots. “Those moments where you had to push yourself were a big highlight for me,” Reyes said. “This journey, this season, it was a moment. I think about how I started the season, focusing on things, on little things, and the things that were going to become big things too.”
Hilltopper Soccer seniors help lead comeback and LSC Tournament playoffs
Bailey Featherstone (21) and J.P. (1) celebrate a basket against Colorado School of Mines. Featherstone and J.P. were both named to last year’s Lone Star Conference All-Freshman Team.
Home Sweet Hilltop for Women’s Basketball, wins second game of home opener weekend 71-51
The women’s club basketball team poses after their first win of the season. “These girls come into practice and they work hard every single time,” Rae said. “They take their time out of their day outside of practice to work on their skills too, so they're not only coming to practice and working hard, but they're doing it on their own time too. They have a lot of dedication, they have commitment, and that's all I could ask for. They work really hard in practice. They help each other out. We're in practice, and if someone is struggling, whether it's a bad day or they just can't get a skill down, some of the other teammates are there to help 'em, pick 'em up, show 'em how to do it. We work as one unit and these girls have put in so much hard work, and even with just six of us, we have grown so much. And tonight we pulled off this win. And I think that it also wouldn't be fun without them. They have such great energy, especially in practice, keeping it lighthearted. We're always supporting each other, we're always making each other laugh, and it's just all making it worth it. And that's why I do this. That's why I want to manage the team, so that I can make the program possible for them to play.”
Women’s club basketball secures win in final home game of season
Irvin Abarca, who scored SEU’s first goal against Dallas Baptist University, dribbles against a Patriots’ forward. Throughout this season, Abarca has played all 17 games of the season, and accounted for four assists and scored his first goal during the Homecoming game.
SEU wins homecoming match against Dallas Baptist University 2-0
St. Edward’s volleyball players celebrate winning a point against Lubbock Christian. “We got a lot of great reps this week,” Davis said. “We were really focused, the energy was great, but now (she talked to the team) about learning how to trust ourselves throughout those rallies.”
St. Edward’s volleyball fades late to Lubbock Christian University in five set thriller
St. Edward’s sophomore and number eight James Williams carries the ball before being tackled by Baylor players. “Number eights” are a position which plays with the “forwards” on the team, and they largely stay at the back of the scrum – they are often expected to break through the other team’s defense and move the ball forward.
St. Edward’s rugby club loses a rainy Homecoming match 38-19 to Baylor
More in Sports / Soccer
Freshman forward Christian Mezas runs up the field towards the box in an attacking effort against an Oklahoma Christian defender. Mezas was one of the players responsible for assisting Arthur Souza, who scored the goal for the Hilltoppers at the 82nd minute.
Arthur Souza’s late goal lifts Hilltoppers 1-0 over the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles
Annie Rocha shoots for a goal while a Texas A&M player tries to block her shot. Rocha was the player of the match, scoring both goals in the first half, just 10 minutes apart from each other.
St. Edward’s women's soccer beat Texas A&M International University 2-0
Senior Alyssa Garcia as she celebrates her goal against Midwestern State University. Garcia, who is playing her last season, scored her first goal since freshman year during this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer defeats Midwestern State University in a close 1-0 match
Watanabe and Reyes celebrate after Watanebe’s goal in the 30th minute at the Midwestern State University game. This was the first game in the Lone Star Conference, earning them their first conference win 5-0.
From last year’s struggles to a stunning season of redemption, men’s soccer recovers in Lone Star Conference
The Hilltoppers celebrate a goal scored by sophomore forward Vicente Alvarez. The Greyhounds were able to score again, less than 20 seconds afterwards, giving the players more grit and determination to score a second goal.
St. Edward’s Men’s Soccer team left bittersweet after tying 2-2 against Eastern New Mexico University
Rocha and her teammate, freshman Isabella Ruiz, celebrate the second goal of the game. Subbed back into the game after time on the bench and with 11 minutes left, Ruiz delivered a pass to in the center of the field, where Rocha fired off a clean shot, marking her sixth goal of the season.
From backyard to breakthrough: freshman Annie Rocha lights up the field after overcoming adversity