St. Edward’s secures 2-1 LSC Tournament quarterfinal victory over UT Tyler with late penalty goal

The St. Edward’s men’s soccer team took home field on a breezy fall day for a thrilling matchup against the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots for the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Tournament quarterfinal. In front of a crowd filled with supporters from both sides, St. Edward’s secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

In the first half, UT Tyler came out strong trading early blows and scoring a goal at the 25 minute mark. This gave the Patriots a brief advantage, and kept St. Edward’s goalkeeper Angel Ramirez on his toes, making three critical saves. Hilltopper Masood Porsa was soon substituted in and able to score a goal off an assist from Jommar Reyes. Porsa brought the game to 1-1, cranking up the heat just before halftime.

“This game was special,” said Porsa, senior kinesiology major. “Coming back from being down 1-0 in the quarter final, and my second year back in the program. We tied UT Tyler a few weeks ago in the last twenty seconds of the game, so this win felt really good.”

The boys hit the ground running in the second half with UT Tyler applying early pressure, but St. Edward’s held down their defense. The game’s turning point came when freshman Pablo Zavala was awarded a penalty due to a Patriots foul, giving him an unopposed shot on the goal. Zavala stepped up and confidently slammed the ball into the net, giving St. Edward’s the 2-1 lead, locking in their win.

“I was pretty nervous stepping up to take the penalty, but it was very relieving,” said Zavala, a business major. “My first collegiate goal as a freshman, it was a special feeling, very memorable for sure.”

Despite UT Tyler’s determination and attempts to equalize the game, they couldn’t find the back of the net a second time, leaving St. Edward’s with the win. Both teams showed remarkable effort, but Zavala’s penalty shot ultimately tipped the scales, sealing a memorable success for St. Edward’s.

The win sends the team to the LSC Tournament semifinals — which will be held on the St. Mary’s University campus, since they are first in the LSC standings. The Hilltoppers will face the Midwestern State University Mustangs on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., a rematch from the regular season game in which the Hilltoppers took home a 5-0 win.