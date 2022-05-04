Farewell: Sports Editor thanks the Hilltop for journalism experience

I’ve had very few regrets in the past four years I’ve spent here at St. Edward’s, but my biggest regret is not joining Hilltop Views my first semester on campus. If you told freshman me that I would be doing what I love and doing it with some of the best people on campus, I would have said that it sounds too good to be true. The truth is working at Hilltop Views these past two years has been one of the bright spots of my time as a Hilltopper.

Pursuing a career in journalism was something I never thought I would be doing. Sports has always been a passion of mine, and I was determined to find a way to work in the sports industry. After some research, I decided that majoring in Communication with a concentration in journalism was my best bet.

In my first journalism class two years later, my professor invited the class to a Zoom meeting for our university’s newspaper. If I’m being honest, I had no idea we even had a newspaper. I was interested, but I talked myself out of going. I eventually joined, but I was too nervous about taking a story until I built up the courage. The rest was history.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised when I was asked to become editor after writing for just two semesters. In the summer leading up to fall 2021, I found myself worrying about my new role as editor. Luckily, I had a great partner who was always there to lend a helping hand or piece of advice. Odett was not only my co-editor, she quickly became a great friend. The same can be said about Nina, who was often there to answer my questions and calm me down when I became frustrated on those long Monday nights in the office.

I thank those I’ve had the pleasure of knowing throughout my college experience: my excellent professors and the familiar faces I’d see on my walks to class. Everyone I have come in contact with at this university has helped shape me into the person I am today.

To Curt Yowell, thank you for every comment, critique and word of advice you’ve given me in my time at St. Edward’s. You have helped me more than you know.

To the chosen family I have found on the Hilltop, I am forever grateful for all the laughs, memories and crazy fun times we have encountered over these past four years.

Last but not least, thank you to my family for believing in me. I owe everything in this life to the people that have been there for me since day one. Thank you for everything. I hope I’m making you proud.

Farewell Hilltop Views and St. Edward’s. Thank you for everything you have given me these past four years.