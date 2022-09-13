GAME DAY: St. Edward’s women’s volleyball team vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

On Sept. 8, St. Edward’s women’s volleyball hosted Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The game lasted four sets. St. Edward’s won the second set, but lost the three others. During the first set, TAMUK started off strong with a four-point lead, which they maintained until closing out the set with a score of 25-22. St. Edward’s made a comeback in the second set but could not maintain that momentum throughout the rest of the game. By the time the third set was over, the student section had cleared out, leaving the bleachers empty.