GAME DAY: St. Edward’s women’s volleyball team vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

Kate Neuschwanger, Reporter|September 13, 2022

Halle Sanders jumps to spike the ball over the net. Sanders ended the game with nine kills. Kills lead directly to points and occur when the opposition cannot return a player’s attack.

On Sept. 8, St. Edward’s women’s volleyball hosted Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The game lasted four sets. St. Edward’s won the second set, but lost the three others. During the first set, TAMUK started off strong with a four-point lead, which they maintained until closing out the set with a score of 25-22. St. Edward’s made a comeback in the second set but could not maintain that momentum throughout the rest of the game. By the time the third set was over, the student section had cleared out, leaving the bleachers empty.

SEU cheerleaders celebrate a point for the Hilltoppers. (Kate Neuschwanger)
St. Edward’s on-campus caterer, Bon Appetit, handed out goodie bags to students with water bottles and cookies. (Kate Neuschwanger)
Meghan Stiefer jumps to successfully spike the ball over the net, continuing the rally. (Kate Neuschwanger)
Sanders prepares to serve, hoping to close the lead held by the Javelinas. (Kate Neuschwanger)
Two Hilltopppers dive for the ball, missing it by just a hair; they were unable to get it back over the net. (Kate Neuschwanger)