Jo’s Coffee fosters student connection, community through slam poetry nights

Delicious coffee and community can be found at Jo’s Coffee slam poetry nights.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Jo’s Coffee on campus hosted a slam poetry event full of the emotional spoken word. Inside, the lights were dimmed down and faux candles sat on the tables. There was a calm but jazzy atmosphere inside Jo’s that night. After almost two years of isolation, students gathered together for this event. Cindy Stanukinos, the manager of Jo’s on campus, started off the event with a warm welcome and invited several students to read poems they created or found fascinating. The poems covered topics like love and the death of a friend; some even chose to read their poems in Spanish. There was a short break during the event for coffee and conversation.
