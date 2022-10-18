Senior perspective: volleyball player discusses college sports career

Women’s volleyball faced a tough defeat from Angelo State at their latest game Oct. 14. However, the Hilltoppers did not lose spirit or faith until the end of the last set.

Hilltop Views got the chance to sit down with senior and volleyball player Maddie Brown, whose position on the women’s volleyball team is a libero defensive specialist and who has played volleyball since sixth grade.

“The thing that excites me the most is that because I am a senior, this is my last time getting to play college volleyball, which is, of course, very memorable because the years I’ve spent practicing, it’s just a very bittersweet moment,” Brown said. “As a team, it’s really exciting because we ended on a really high note last year, so to see progress and see how our team grows on a mental level as well is really fun to see.”

She also talks about what it’s like to be a student athlete. She says it’s always a learning experience.

“I think every team hits a point where they start to have some challenges that arise, and these next few weeks will definitely show whether we can raise those challenges as a team, and I think that’s really exciting because it just proves how much hard work we put in,” Brown said.

For Brown, especially as a senior, her most challenging thing is establishing relationships both on and off the court. She realizes that her volleyball career at St. Ed’s will be over soon, which is something that she is dreading, but she is also looking forward to helping her teammates grow, trying to remain stress free about what the future holds and just learning new things as time goes on.

When asked how volleyball will play a role in her life after college, Brown answered “I have coached previously — I’ve done some clinics and individual private lessons which I really enjoyed — so I definitely plan to take a break after volleyball ends. After doing it for so many years, I can’t see myself walking away forever, so I’m definitely interested in coaching — just being able to enjoy watching the kids grow and develop and learn the game,” she said.

Women’s volleyball will play their next home game against University of Arkansas Fort Smith Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.