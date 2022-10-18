Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 12
Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Oct. 12:
President Fuentes’ presentation
- Announced recommendation by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation team for The Bill Munday School of Business.
- Recognized undergraduate student successes at the 2022 South Central Regional Convention of the TriBetaNational Biological Honor Society:
- 1st place poster presentation: Ariana Vacio ‘22, Biology
- 2nd place poster presentation: Alejandra Cristancho ‘22, Psychology
- 3rd place oral presentation: Kaylee Salazar ‘24, Biology
- 3rd place oral presentation: Elizabeth Fotinos ‘22, Biology
- Acknowledged 2022-23 Fulbright scholars
- International business student Simmi Chadha ‘20, received an English Teaching Assistantship in Germany, along with Pilar Monfiletto ‘22, a social work major, who will teach in Bulgaria.
- Shared faculty, staff and undergraduate diversity statistics.
- Revealed details on budget assumptions for the current school year and the 2026-27 school year.
- Informed university’s consideration to lease 21 acres of land between the Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights Apartments and Interstate 35.
- Disclosed plans to sell El Gallo property on South Congress Ave. because it did not generate enough interest to develop a project.
- Updated students on progress with SP27, calling this first year “the implementation year.”
Fuentes’ presentation was followed by a Q&A session where she answered questions that were anonymously submitted by students.
Financials
- Funding request by the Dental Society for a pumpkin carving social (approved).
- Funding request by Black Student Alliance, Delta Sigma Pi and Disabled Students Alliance for tailgating at homecoming (approved).
Bills Passed
- Senate Bill 02: Modifies the power of interpretation, removing the power from the vice president and allowing full power to the parliamentarian. Authored by Senator Alyssa Glavan (approved).
- Senate Bill 03: Elections code changes involve adding a section to specify what counts as a violation during elections, specifying election commissioner actions that may be considered a violation, clarifying guidelines on submitting an accusation, and defining guidelines for the violation appeal process. Authored by Chief Justice Nicolas Carillo and presented by Senator Nic Chuecas (approved).
- Senate Bill 04: Judicial changes include changing codes to specify the existence of the chief justice who is elected, stating that the chief justice will establish election parameters, and specifying that the senior justice will act as the presiding officer in the chief justice’s absence (approved).
The meeting concluded with comments from the gallery and a final roll call.
Chloe Almendarez is a junior psychology major with a double minor in education studies and women and gender studies. This is their first year writing for...