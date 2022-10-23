Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 19

Chloe Almendarez, Staff Writer|October 23, 2022

Chloe Almendarez

Here’s what happened at Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on Oct. 19:

 

Special guest Dr. Michael Hershberger, staff psychologist and group coordinator from the Health and Counseling Center, addressed the senate.

 

  • Discussed the increased need for mental health services for students and young adults due to recent hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

  • Presented details about the Hilltopper Helpline, a 24/7/365 counseling service available to students. The helpline is answered by licensed therapists, and shared information is always confidential. They can be reached over the phone at  1-833-434-1217.

 

  • Encouraged students to reach out sooner rather than later to talk about mental health struggles.

 

  • Emphasized the Health and Counseling Center is a primary care clinic that aims to establish a relationship with patients and help them to get the care they need.

 

The senate had no new business. The meeting concluded after a final roll call.