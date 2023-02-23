South Austin’s very own cat lounge

Located on 2300 South Lamar Blvd, Unit 104, “Purr-fecto” allows visitors to book a reservation to visit the lounge and play with the cats. The lounge is spacious and clean, featuring seasonal decor that fills every corner. Most importantly, the lounge has the most adorable cats that are all ready for your attention.
Austin, Texas- “Purr-fecto Cat Lounge” is Austin’s best cat lounge experience. “Purr-fecto” partners with two Texas-area cat rescues and Iris Coffee, a nearby coffeeshop, to give visitors a chance to play and interact with adoption available cats while enjoying their cafe beverage of choice.
