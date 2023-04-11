Weekly SGA senate brief: April 5

Here’s what happened at Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on April 5:

Bills:

– Senate Bill 05 “Senator Programs”: Bill to instate a program for senators to host events and bridge the gap between SGA and the student body. Authored by Senator Justin Trevino (approved for first passage).

Resolutions:

– Senate Resolution 05 “Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights Dog Park”: To establish a dog park in the Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights apartment complex. Authored by Senator Nic Chuecas and presented by Senator Luis Rios (approved for first passage).

– Senate Resolution 06 “Bulletin Boards”: To establish a volunteer sign-up to maintain bulletin boards around campus. Authored by Senator Graciela Sayen (approved for first passage).

– Senate Resolution 07 “Informational Packet for Collegiate Link”: To create an official guidebook to CollegiateLink for student use. Authored by Senator Graciela Sayen (approved for first passage).

– Senate Resolution 08 “Update Vegetation and Sitting in Equity Hall Courtyard”: To refresh Equity Hall greenery and seating area. Authored by Senator Graciela Sayen (approved for first passage).

– Senate Resolution 09 “Fixing Speed Bumps by Lewis Chen Field and Teresa Hall”: To repair speed bumps on campus streets. Authored by Senator Graciela Sayen (approved for first passage).

The senate concluded with a final roll call at 7:51 p.m.





