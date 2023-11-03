The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Men’s basketball showcases talent, composure, up by seven at halftime in exhibition game against UT

Anna Pratts, Staff WriterNovember 2, 2023
Elkinton+demonstrates+his+offensive+skills+going+for+the+basket+against+the+pressuring+defense+from+Longhorn+forward+Brock+Cunningham.
Courtesy of SEU Athletics
Elkinton demonstrates his offensive skills going for the basket against the pressuring defense from Longhorn forward Brock Cunningham.

The St. Edward’s men’s basketball team, alongside Hilltopper fans, went through a change of scenery on Oct. 30. Instead of playing at the well-known Recreation and Athletics Center, the team faced the University of Texas Longhorns in their home court: the Moody Center. The Hilltoppers lost the exhibition game 84-63, but put up a fight in a showcase of talent and composure, surprising the crowd by going into halftime with a seven point lead. 

“Really different; different type of atmosphere,” junior guard Gavino Ramos said. “This experience is definitely one that everybody here is grateful for.”

With a starting five composed of sophomores Conor McManus and Sean Elkinton, juniors Ramos and Blake Nielsen and senior Jeff Gary, the Hilltoppers came into the first half with precise passes and stellar communication. Nielsen opened the scoreboard with a two-pointer, raising the St. Ed’s student section to its feet. McManus started his first game since December and demonstrated his defensive ability with three rebounds and offensive skill, scoring a three-pointer and giving the lead to the Hilltoppers.

Eight minutes into the game, newcomers senior forward Aleu Aleu and junior guard Jayden Johnston subbed in. Both were crucial to a constant change of lead and for a tenacious defense along the Longhorns’ three-point line, causing them to commit multiple shot clock turnovers. Aleu showcased his shooting skills, going 4-4 in field goals and 1-1 in three-pointers. 

Sophomore guard Conor McManus looks for a possible pass with Longhorn forward Ze’rik Onyema pressuring him along the three point line. This was McManus’ first game since December. (Courtesy of SEU Athletics)

The starting five returned for the eight final minutes before halftime, when the Hilltoppers were ahead 20-16. From that moment until the end of the half, the team was able to hold the Longhorns’ offense at bay and maintain the lead. Ramos and Elkinton, last season’s Lone Star Conference freshman of the year, were crucial at the three-point line, coming to a total of nine points. Defensively, Elkinton and McManus combined for seven rebounds, and the Hilltoppers had a 22-16 advantage in total rebounds. Elkinton, Ramos and Aleu were the lead scorers, combining for 29 of the 39 total points. By halftime, the Hilltoppers had a seven point lead, with a 39-32 score.

“Definitely very proud, I think we stayed really composed in that first half,” Nielsen said. 

The Longhorns, however, were not satisfied with their performance and took the 15-minute halftime to evaluate what needed to change.

“We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be,” Longhorn guard Max Abmas said. “We understood going into halftime that we needed to buckle down on the defensive end and let defense create offense for us.”

Back from the locker room after halftime, the Longhorns’ seemed like a completely new team. It took them a little over four minutes to even the score and from then, they kept the lead until the end.

The Longhorns pressured the Hilltoppers in their defensive end, causing 11 turnovers. They had nine total steals in the second half alone, with Dillon Mitchell and Ze’rik Onyema being responsible for six of them. With seven minutes left, the Longhorns had a 9-point run. Despite Hilltopper efforts — coming from players and encouraging fans alike — St. Edward’s was unable to make a comeback from the 20-point lead created by the Longhorns. The game came to an end with a 84-63 score for the Longhorns. 

Nielsen and Elkinton were the lead scorers for the Hilltoppers, with 16 and 13 total individual points respectively. Elkinton led the team in rebounds, accounting for six out of the 28 total rebounds, while Nielsen led the Hilltoppers in assists, with four in total. Overall, the team averaged 41% in field goals and in three-pointers made, and averaged 71% from the free-throw line.  

“I was really proud of them,” Hilltopper head coach Andre Cook said. “I hope they (the crowd at the game) say ‘We’ll go watch them, we’ll go watch those guys play again.’”

Head coaches Rodney Terry and Andre Cook hug prior to the game after exchanging jerseys as the crowd cheers them on. (Courtesy of SEU Athletics)

The entire community — including Cook, Ramos and Nielsen — were impressed by the performance, especially in the first half. To them, this is more than just an opportunity to face the University of Texas, but also a way to prepare for the upcoming season. 

“If you had told us we were going to be up seven at the half we probably would have been a little shocked as well, but that’s what we’re made for,” Ramos said. “We know that when we play good teams, we know we’re going to handle that well ‘cause we came in here and we handled this well.”

St. Edward’s alumnus and Longhorn head coach Rodney Terry had high praises for the Hilltoppers after the 40-minute exhibition game. 

“A lot of respect for those guys; older team, four starters back and have a chance to be one of the contenders in their league this year,” Longhorn head coach Rodney Terry said.

St. Edward’s men’s basketball team goes onto their regular season, starting with the Canadian Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 3 in Vancouver, Canada.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Current Hilltoppers flash their school spirit with DIY t-shirts that display SEU in the schools colors. Students got creative with shirts and face paint.
When I say hill, you say yeah: How students showed their Hilltopper pride at exhibition game
At the end of every point, regardless of who wins, each team comes together in a group huddle. Through this, the team comes together in both a metaphorical and physical sense to prepare for the upcoming point. Small moments like these remind the viewer of the connectivity the volleyball team must have to perform well together.
GAME DAY: Women's volleyball loses 3-1 in Senior Night Match against UT at Tyler Patriots
Freshman Bartek Zabek on the field against Lubbock Christian University Chaps during homecoming weekend.
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer falls short 2-0 against Lubbock Christian on Senior Day
SEU setter Jaiden LaVanway assisting in a play for the St. Ed’s team. The setters played an essential role in setting the team up to get a kill on the other team.
GAME DAY: Women’s volleyball team loses 3-2 in Homecoming match
Rugby player and senior Matthew Gerrets controls the ball and pushes past the LeTourneau opponents. Gerrets obtained a try during the game and was an essential part of the team’s success.
GAME DAY: SEU rugby team wins Homecoming match 99-0 despite location changes
SEU mens basketball player Gavino Ramos travels the court with possession of the ball. UT Dallas Comets players scramble to apply defense.
GAME DAY: Men's basketball wins first exhibition game 128-53
More in Sports / Basketball
Mens basketball looks toward upcoming season
Men's basketball looks toward upcoming season
The St. Edward’s women’s basketball players take a team photo at the Recreation & Athletic Center in Austin, Texas on Sept. 29, 2023.
An inside look at preseason for women's basketball
Junior Blake Nielsen playing last season against University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Recreation and Athletics Center on campus.
A summer of basketball: Junior Blake Nielsen experiences the sport beyond Hilltopper courts
St. Edwards and Travis Heights students gather in the Recreation and Athletics Center.
Women's basketball team mentors students from Travis Heights for another year
Dibiamaka (left) taking a shot on the courts of St. Edwards during a game against St. Marys.
Senior signs with professional Australian basketball team, says farewell to the hilltop
Sophomore Blake Nielsen jumps for a three-pointer shot over Rattlers Edward Manuels hand.
GAME DAY: Men's basketball fall short against STMU Rattlers, lose 79-76
About the Contributor
Anna Pratts, Staff Writer
Anna Pratts is a sophomore from Brazil and majoring in Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media and minoring in Global Studies. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first as a Staff Writer. She loves writing about sports, especially soccer and basketball, but she is looking forward to exploring other areas and growing as a writer.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *