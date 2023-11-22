The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Men’s basketball claims another victory against St. Francis 72-63

Alec CampaNovember 22, 2023
Hilltopper+Gavino+Ramos+rushes+toward+the+hoop+from+the+top+of+the+key%2C+juking+one+St.+Francis+player.+Two+more+defenders+enter+from+the+sides+to+try+and+stop+the+St.+Edwards+from+scoring.
Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views
Hilltopper Gavino Ramos rushes toward the hoop from the top of the key, juking one St. Francis player. Two more defenders enter from the sides to try and stop the St. Edward’s from scoring.

St. Edward’s men’s basketball team snagged a victory Saturday Nov. 18 amidst fierce resistance from St. Francis with a winning score of 72-63.

Hilltopper Blake Nielsen attempts to make a basket and score. One St. Francis player leaps in the air to stop him. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)

The first half started strong for St. Francis, initially leading the Hilltoppers 11-4. Following a timeout, SEU struck back by repeatedly landing shots. The two teams soon became interlocked in close competition leading into the final minutes of the first half. The looming halftime was taken as a reason to up the ante, and the game grew more intense. A flurry of fouls and timeouts drew the half to a close. 

“It must have gotten rough and the ref saw and began to call more fouls,” assistant coach Steve Ayala said. “Fouls never help anybody. It really hurts whoever is in foul trouble.”

At the end of the first half, both teams remained neck and neck. St. Edwards led with 33 points, with St. Francis trailing just behind at 30 points.

During halftime, both teams stepped off the court to regroup and strategize. The Hilltoppers’ new battle plan seemed to be to take St. Francis’ team by surprise. St. Edward’s immediately took over the game’s tempo at the start of the second half, widening their lead to 49 points over St. Francis’ 39 before a timeout call at the 10:29 minute mark. From there, the gap waxed and waned in the face of St. Francis’ persistent resistance. 

Blake Nielsen applies pressure to a St. Francis player with possession of the ball. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)

“Offense definitely was kind of our calling card,”  Ayala said. “We have really talented players who run a lot of good stuff.”

Despite St. Francis’ attempts to regain control over the fight, the Hilltoppers’ tenacity won out, maintaining their lead and solidifying their win with a 9-point difference. Both teams battled to the end, with the court falling silent just before the sound of the final buzzer.

This is a far closer game than the two teams’ previous encounter on Nov. 16, where the Hilltoppers dominated with a score of 91-68.

“It’s hard to beat someone back to back, and especially if we beat them pretty bad,” Ayala said. “They were probably a little embarrassed and they responded. They weren’t gonna get embarrassed again. I think that that is what we saw with their effort and a lot of their physicality during the game.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
In the historic downtown of Lockhart, the Caldwell County Courthouse was initially completed in 1894. It got a historic restoration completed in early 2000.
Following smoke signals to Texas Monthly's 14th annual BBQ Festival in Lockhart, TX
Members of Ballet Folklórico have participated in the homecoming parade since the parade 3 years ago. Each year members show off their organization and school spirit through dance.
Third annual homecoming parade commemorates the blue and gold spirit on the hilltop
Abenet Hinton, an SDS student worker sits at her desk within the International Student Services office. The ISS office is where many International students can find various resources and is presumably representing over 50 countries on the hilltop. 
The people behind the office: What International Student Services is doing for St. Edward's international student population
OPINION: Car meets provide a community for enthusiasts
OPINION: Car meets provide a community for enthusiasts
Fetii offers a different share ride expereince from other services, but not necessarly a better one.
OPINION: Fetii group rideshare offers Austinites unique features, but the experience is far from perfect

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *