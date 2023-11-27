The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Priscilla Beaulieu’s biopic spotlights the woman behind Elvis’s wife, public interpretation. 

Gabrielle Caumon, ReporterNovember 26, 2023
Illustration+of+Priscilla%3A+The+puzzle+of+a+woman+shadowed+by+a+worldwide+phantasm+figure.
Gabrielle Caumon / Hilltop Views
Illustration of Priscilla: The puzzle of a woman shadowed by a worldwide phantasm figure.

Sofia Coppola’s new chef d’œuvre strikes again in theaters as she invites viewers to step inside of the toxic and uncomfortable romance between an innocent young girl and the King of Rock and Roll at his peak—combining passion, chaos, tension and idolization.

Released on Oct. 27, 2023, the movie is based on the 1985 Priscilla Presley memoir “Elvis and Me” to portray an authentic version of who she was. Coppola pushes the audience to reconsider the popular envy we have about the Presleys’ idyll by giving Priscilla the opportunity to narrate her love story with Elvis from her perspective. 

Coppola collaborated with A24, adding a personal signature that never disappoints. Some would probably agree that Coppola has a specific characteristic in her directing that makes each of her movies a unique, aesthetically pleasing journey. Her screenplays are authentic and original, not to mention her detailed use of cinematography to portray various stories upon the big screen. Coppola directs purposefully and creatively to convey many contradicting emotions. For me, the visuals of a movie are much more impactful than the writing, and she is stunning in this domain, notably with other films such as “Lost in Translation” and “The Virgin Suicides.” 

Thus, it is safe to say that there were high expectations for this release. 

“Priscilla” is a poisonous treat to watch. Coppola enhances the movie’s quality with the reconstitution of Priscilla’s real-life moments, bringing the audience back to the somber reality of this tumultuous relationship.

Coppola does an incredible job alternating between the conflictual aspects of innocence vs. dominance. She makes us realize that something is not right as we progressively enter into Priscilla and Elvis’ intimacy. 

One thing is for sure: Coppola is not scared of showing an eager, controlling Elvis that drags Priscilla down with him through his avidity of power. 

 

Costumes and makeup 

Coppola uses Priscilla’s fashion to portray the evolution of her struggle with identity, haunted by the heavy influence of Elvis. There is a visible arc in Priscilla’s development throughout the movie. In the beginning, she wears a lot of pastel and brownish colors, puff-out frilly dresses and, of course, her heart-shaped choker — what one might expect a 14-year-old girl to wear in the 60s. However, once Elvis starts to dress her, we can see a radical change: Priscilla seems to have become his life-size baby doll. She dyes her hair black, adopts her signature winged eyeliner, wears brighter colors and tighter clothes that accentuate her shape. Coppola makes it clear that Elvis wants Priscilla to look older for his public image. Then, when the couple starts to grow apart, Priscilla pairs mature-shaped clothes with her original pastels and brownish tones. Her personality seems to reappear while remaining obviously marked by Elvis’ influence. 

 

The Cast

The choice of the casting works very well. It is a remarkably young Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) that we watch on screen beside a 6-foot-5 Elvis (Jacob Elordi). I think we have the tendency to omit that Elvis was 24 years old when he started to flirt with a 14-year-old. The fact that Spaeny literally looks like a child for three fourths of the movie creates a disturbing contrast with a grown, well into adulthood Elvis.

I was not thrilled at first when I saw that Elordi would be the one to embody Elvis, especially after Austin Butler’s amazing performance in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis,” which was released a year ago. However, my jaw dropped in surprise while watching. While Elordi did not have the perfect matching voice or face shape, he was very believable. For once, this movie was not about his achievements, but rather him at home — outside of the fans’ gaze. This is where we see the charming Elvis slowly become Pricilla’s nightmare. The audience witnesses their downfall as Spaeny and Elordi depict the less-known side of their love story, digging into the lonely and violent nature that constitutes their relationship off the stage. 

Overall, I am glad Coppola released a biopic centered on Priscilla’s story. She added the slice of life that was missing in Luhrmann’s version. To have Priscilla’s direct experience is very touching and effective. Probably no one can talk better about the special bond Priscilla and Elvis had than Priscilla herself, with a little boost from a talented director to make it vibrant on the silver screen.

The cinema could benefit from more movies like “Priscilla.” Coppola exposes an untold, but unfortunately common story of a woman scarred for life by an intense man’s love, most have all blindly fantasized about, and how she found the courage to escape out of it. It gets a well-deserved five out of five goats.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Sweet Memes is in full wing with their over-the-top seasonal decorations for the upcoming holiday season.
Eat, Pray, Love: Decadent South Congress confectionery presents tasty delights to please all the senses
Finished prints of patrons. Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Patrick, and St. Francis of Assisi were popular choices.
Campus Ministry gets crafty, marking All Saints’ Day with color
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
In the historic downtown of Lockhart, the Caldwell County Courthouse was initially completed in 1894. It got a historic restoration completed in early 2000.
Following smoke signals to Texas Monthly's 14th annual BBQ Festival in Lockhart, TX
“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” becomes Taylor Swift’s fourth re-released album. The album joins “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” as Swift continues efforts to regain rights to her music in ownership battle with Scooter Braun.
“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” REVIEW: Swift brings back a fresh, stylish take of her original album
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana is Bad Bunnys seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song MONACO.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket
More in Life And Arts / Movies
Friendship bracelets that I made and traded with fans before the movie began.
REVIEW: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” provides dazzling view of “The Eras Tour”
REVIEW: “Blue Beetle” provides just the right amount of heart, humor, representation to leave viewers hopeful about upcoming DC projects
REVIEW: “Blue Beetle” provides just the right amount of heart, humor, representation to leave viewers hopeful about upcoming DC projects
REVIEW: While an entertaining watch, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesnt satisfy an average viewer for very long
REVIEW: While an entertaining watch, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" doesn't satisfy an average viewer for very long
REVIEW: Recent analog horror film touches on the deepest of childhood fears but falls short on expectations
REVIEW: Recent analog horror film touches on the deepest of childhood fears but falls short on expectations
REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is jolting yet intriguing, epitomizing the perfect blend of religious symbolism, thrill of the horror genre as a whole
REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is jolting yet intriguing, epitomizing the perfect blend of religious symbolism, thrill of the horror genre as a whole
Ranking best picture nominees from the 95th Oscars
Ranking best picture nominees from the 95th Oscars

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *