The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Despite quirks, “Mean Girls” movie-musical dazzles, shines in its modern remake of the iconic film

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterJanuary 29, 2024
%E2%80%9CMeans+Girls%E2%80%9D+is+a+modern+revival+based+on+the+original+2004+film+and+2018+Broadway+musical.+Bebe+Wood+%28left%29%2C+Rene%C3%A9+Rapp+%28middle%29%2C+and+Avantika+Vandanapu+%28right%29+reprise+the+roles+of+the+film%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9Cit%E2%80%9D+girls%2C+the+Plastics.
Jojo Whilden / Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures
“Means Girls” is a modern revival based on the original 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical. Bebe Wood (left), Reneé Rapp (middle), and Avantika Vandanapu (right) reprise the roles of the film’s “it” girls, the Plastics.

“Mean Girls” is a pivotal picture that has definitely made its mark on Hollywood. The original 2004 film has become deeply embedded into pop culture and is well-known around the world. Now, we have the newest addition to the list of the film’s memorabilia: a “Mean Girls” movie-musical.

Actress and comedian Tina Fey, creator of both the original film and its broadway rendition, gave her film a modern and musical twist as “Mean Girls” hit the big screen once again earlier this month.

The remake is a combination of the original film’s premise and the tunes from the Broadway Musical. To me, movie-musicals can be hard to pull off, as it can be difficult to correctly balance both elements. As someone who is an avid fan of the movie and the musical alike, I would say I was highly anticipating the release of this film. 

First and foremost, I must say the casting was definitely a strength of this film. Reneé Rapp puts on a spell-binding performance as queen bee Regina George, recapturing her character perfectly. Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu also put on exquisite performances as Gretchen Weiners and Karen Shetty. Aside from new cast members, it was refreshing to see returning faces to the film, such as Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norberry and Principal DuVall.

Before I saw this film, I gathered there was controversy surrounding the songs included in the film, such as “Meet the Plastics,” “Apex Predator” and “World Burn.” Many people on social media platforms such as X and TikTok have expressed their disappointment in the film versions of the original songs, claiming that they sounded too different or even worse than the original broadway versions.

This doesn’t go without saying that the movie was completely perfect. There were some quirks of the film, such as the awkward product placement of e.l.f. cosmetics and Secret deodorant throughout the film, but those moments are very minimal and easily overshadowed by the many other great aspects of the movie, from Avantika’s performance of “Sexy”  to the surprising guest appearance of Lindsay Lohan, who played the original Cady Heron in 2004. Rapp’s vocals killed every number throughout the movie, and Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey stunned me as they magnificently performed every song, especially during “Revenge Party.”

Many people were expecting this new film to be an exact version of the musical and were disappointed when it didn’t live up to their expectations. Movie musicals and Broadway musicals are going to be similar, but they will also have major differences, and that is what I expected. Broadway musical performances are going to be much more dramatized, whereas musical performances depicted in film are going to have theatrics with a more realistic approach.

Overall, I liked this new “Mean Girls” iteration, as it was enjoyable, nostalgic and just overall a genuinely good musical film that still captures the same “fetch” feeling as the first. I think it deserves much more praise and credit than what others are giving it, and if you think you disagree, give this film a watch and see for yourself. With that being said, I give “Mean Girls” (2024) four out of five goats.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Daniel Mendoza looking at his and his peers’ artwork.
“Rise Up”: An art gallery showcasing top talent on the hilltop
Godzilla Minus One is a call back to its original predecessor.
REVIEW: “Godzilla Minus One” finds humanity in a monster’s jaws
The Munday Library Innovation Lab is a new addition to campus, allowing students a creative and educational outlet.
Munday Library highlights innovation on the Hilltop
Kendra Scott Cafe on South Congress offers a surprisingly unique range of beverage options from their full service coffee bar.
Eat, Pray, Love: Which Austin coffee shop is your match made in heaven?
Illustration of Oliver Quick, as Puck — capable or raw actions, buried behind the sweet hearted mask — during his birthday party at Saltburn.
REVIEW: Saltburn is a release that was far from expected on the big screen
VISU department honors adjunct faculty with open gallery reception, highlighting their various talents and interests.
School of Visual Arts honors talented adjunct professors in inspiring, exuberant showcase
More in Life And Arts / Movies
Illustration of Priscilla: The puzzle of a woman shadowed by a worldwide phantasm figure.
REVIEW: Priscilla Beaulieu’s biopic spotlights the woman behind Elvis's wife, public interpretation. 
Friendship bracelets that I made and traded with fans before the movie began.
REVIEW: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” provides dazzling view of “The Eras Tour”
REVIEW: “Blue Beetle” provides just the right amount of heart, humor, representation to leave viewers hopeful about upcoming DC projects
REVIEW: “Blue Beetle” provides just the right amount of heart, humor, representation to leave viewers hopeful about upcoming DC projects
REVIEW: While an entertaining watch, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesnt satisfy an average viewer for very long
REVIEW: While an entertaining watch, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" doesn't satisfy an average viewer for very long
REVIEW: Recent analog horror film touches on the deepest of childhood fears but falls short on expectations
REVIEW: Recent analog horror film touches on the deepest of childhood fears but falls short on expectations
REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is jolting yet intriguing, epitomizing the perfect blend of religious symbolism, thrill of the horror genre as a whole
REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is jolting yet intriguing, epitomizing the perfect blend of religious symbolism, thrill of the horror genre as a whole
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *