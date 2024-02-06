The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

GAME DAY: Women’s basketball falls short 74-92 to TAMIU on National Women in Sports Day

Anna Pratts, Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2024
Ruffus-Milner+shows+dominance+in+the+paint%2C+forcing+contact+against+the+Dustdevils+pressuring+defense.+She+was+responsible+for+six+of+the+Hilltoppers+22+points+in+the+first+quarter+and+was+persistent+both+defensively+and+offensively%2C+accounting+for+four+total+rebounds.
Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views
Ruffus-Milner shows dominance in the paint, forcing contact against the Dustdevils’ pressuring defense. She was responsible for six of the Hilltoppers’ 22 points in the first quarter and was persistent both defensively and offensively, accounting for four total rebounds.

Despite great efforts in the paint, the St. Edward’s University’s women’s basketball team fell short to Texas A&M-International University on Feb. 3 with a 74-92 final score.

Before the jump ball, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Department Debbie Taylor announced the J.J. Riehl Endowment — an anonymous $25,000 donation to the women’s basketball program. 

Alum and women’s basketball head coach J.J. Riehl graduated from St. Edward’s in 2002 and got her masters in 2004. She was a starter on the team for three years and scored over 1,000 career points. She joined the team as an assistant coach after graduating and became head coach in 2012 and currently holds the record of 156 wins. 

“(St. Edward’s is) my home, it embodies everything I believe in and value as a human being,” coach Riehl said. “Somebody believed enough in me to make that donation and to name it after me and I don’t think that anyone ever thinks that something like that will happen to them, so I think it’s a very humbling thing and it’s just a reminder to continue to do things the right way.”

The Hilltoppers were consistent through the entire game, showing up at the paint — both offensively and defensively — coming to a total of 30 rebounds. Graduate forward Jayda Ruffus-Milner showed her offensive skills, scoring six out of the 22 points in the first quarter and being responsible for four rebounds. Ruffus-Milner finished the game with 12 points. Despite their efforts, the Dustdevils did not surrender their lead, and the players went to the locker room with a score of 54-37. 

At halftime, Dr. Emma Lou Linn, a pioneer in women’s sports, was honored by the SEU Athletics staff. She was one of the individuals responsible for creating the women’s basketball program at St. Edward’s and was an assistant coach when the program started. She was inducted to the St. Edward’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Coming from the bench, sophomore forward Mikah Chapman helped apply pressure to the Dustdevils, with six total points and five total rebounds. Also from the bench, and starting the last quarter, junior guard Isabel Langenberg was the highest scorer on the team, with a total of 15 points, shooting 3-5 from the three-point line. 

The Dustdevils, however, answered quickly after every shot from the Hilltoppers. Forward Raiana Brown scored a total of 32 points, going 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. The opponents had a 16-point run and maintained a 33-point lead. 

“If we scored 74 points we should be in a very competitive game, so our offense was okay but our defense wasn’t,” coach Riehl said. “So I think it’s just continuing to fight to find that level of consistency.”

The Hilloppers currently hold a 7-13 overall record, and a 4-10 Lone Star Conference record. They go on the road to face Texas Woman’s University on Thursday, Feb. 8, and University of Texas at Tyler on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior guard Jayden Johnston prepares to attempt a three-pointer. Sophomore center Sean Elkinton blocks the Dustdevils defense to leave him open to shoot. Johnston had a total of eight points and four rebounds.
GAME DAY: Men’s basketball earns hard-fought victory against Texas A&M International University
SEU rugby football club members practicing their scrum with a scrum sled. A scrum sled is meant to imitate the conditions that occur under a scrum. Several coaches and other people stand on the scrum sled to model the weight of eight people.
The ups, downs, scrums, mauls of the club rugby team’s undefeated season
After falling to OCU 3-0, the team placed hope in the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Next semester, the game will shift to the newest edition for better gameplay.
Call of Duty esports team falls to Oklahoma Christian University in semifinals
At practice, new coach Austin Wilder has the team try various cheer techniques such as stunts.
Cheer team welcomes new leadership three months before nationals
SEU player Bailey Featherstone attempts to score while surrounded by three TLU players.
Women's basketball home opener makes history for Division III opponents
Hilltopper Gavino Ramos rushes toward the hoop from the top of the key, juking one St. Francis player. Two more defenders enter from the sides to try and stop the St. Edwards from scoring.
Men’s basketball claims another victory against St. Francis 72-63
More in Sports / Basketball
Elkinton demonstrates his offensive skills going for the basket against the pressuring defense from Longhorn forward Brock Cunningham.
Men’s basketball showcases talent, composure, up by seven at halftime in exhibition game against UT
SEU mens basketball player Gavino Ramos travels the court with possession of the ball. UT Dallas Comets players scramble to apply defense.
GAME DAY: Men's basketball wins first exhibition game 128-53
Mens basketball looks toward upcoming season
Men's basketball looks toward upcoming season
The St. Edward’s women’s basketball players take a team photo at the Recreation & Athletic Center in Austin, Texas on Sept. 29, 2023.
An inside look at preseason for women's basketball
Junior Blake Nielsen playing last season against University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Recreation and Athletics Center on campus.
A summer of basketball: Junior Blake Nielsen experiences the sport beyond Hilltopper courts
St. Edwards and Travis Heights students gather in the Recreation and Athletics Center.
Women's basketball team mentors students from Travis Heights for another year
About the Contributor
Anna Pratts, Sports Editor
Anna Pratts is a sophomore from Brazil and majoring in Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media and minoring in Global Studies. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first semester as Sports Editor. She loves writing about sports, especially soccer and basketball, but she is looking forward to exploring other areas and growing as a writer.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *