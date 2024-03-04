The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Men’s basketball finishes regular season with excellence, wins Battle of the Saints 94-68 on senior day

Anna Pratts, Sports EditorMarch 4, 2024
Junior+Jayden+Johnston+makes+his+way+between+his+teammates+as+the+starting+five+for+the+Hilltoppers+is+announced.+Johnston%2C+who+just+finished+his+first+regular+season+at+St.+Edward%E2%80%99s%2C+finished+the+season+in+style+as+the+highest+scorer+of+the+night+with+21+total+points.+
Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views
Junior Jayden Johnston makes his way between his teammates as the starting five for the Hilltoppers is announced. Johnston, who just finished his first regular season at St. Edward’s, finished the season in style as the highest scorer of the night with 21 total points.

In an exciting last matchup of the regular season, the St. Edward’s men’s basketball team faced the St. Mary’s University Rattlers on Feb. 29. Following a 82-80 loss in their previous game on Feb. 27, the Hilltoppers displayed their technique and discipline at home, avenging last season and Tuesday’s loss, taking their 21st overall and 14th Lone Star Conference win.

“They beat us on Tuesday so we knew we had to come back and beat them, we couldn’t just go out like that,” junior guard Jayden Johnston said. “It was a good way to end the regular season.”

As soon as the jump ball went toward the Hilltoppers’ offensive side, Johnston — who just wrapped up his first regular season at St. Edward’s — hit an immediate 3-pointer on the first possession. Johnston didn’t stop there, showcasing a stellar performance as he gathered 21 total points by the end of regulation as the highest scorer of the night. 

Mohn goes for a layup against Rattlers’ defense on the paint. Mohn was one of the highest scorers of the night getting to a total of 18 points. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

Effortless and effective communication is what allowed the Hilltoppers to hold onto their lead. In the first four minutes, St. Edward’s had a 9-point run and outscored St. Mary’s 22-9. Johnston and junior guard Bennett Mohn fired up the 3-point line and raised the crowd to their feet at every smooth swing from the net. 

Junior guards Blake Nielsen and Gavino Ramos orchestrated perfect passes, with 11 and nine assists respectively, doubling total assists compared to the Rattlers. The Hilltoppers played with purpose in every possession, focused on maintaining control over the game. The team came to a total of 35 rebounds, with sophomore forward Sean Elkinton dominating the paint with a personal total of seven rebounds. Elkinton demonstrated both his defensive and offensive skills, coming to a total of 18 points, same as Mohn. 

Coming from the bench, Aleu Aleu celebrated his senior night in style, not only being commemorated before the game started, but also by making the most out of the game with a signature dunk and a 3-pointer to finish it off. Also from the bench, sophomore guard Conor McManus accounted for eight points with two 3-pointers.

Without ever losing the lead and being up by 26 points in the second quarter, time ran out on the court and the Hilltoppers wrapped up their season with a blowout win.

“I’m clearly proud of our guys, to win 21 games in Division II basketball, 14 in Lone Star games is hard,” Head Coach Andre Cook said. “But, I feel like within our program, we expect to be successful.”

The St. Edward’s men’s basketball team moves on to play at the Lone Star Conference Tournament from March 7 to March 10. 

“It’s not easy to get in this Conference Tournament, so just getting into it is an accomplishment and we’re gonna celebrate it,” Cook said. “We know that we can go there and take care of business.”

 

 

 
