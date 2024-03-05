The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: “Bob Marley: One Love” exhibits how music became a powerful weapon amidst political unrest, violence

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterMarch 4, 2024
Kingsley+Ben-Adir+plays+the+late+Reggae+musician%2C+Bob+Marley%2C+in+the+latest+biopic+%E2%80%9CBob+Marley%3A+One+Love.%E2%80%9D+The+film%2C+produced+by+members+of+Marley%E2%80%99s+family%2C+depicts+the+trials+and+tribulations+that+were+faced+in+Marley%E2%80%99s+career+as+a+growing+musician.
Chiabella James/ © 2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the late Reggae musician, Bob Marley, in the latest biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” The film, produced by members of Marley’s family, depicts the trials and tribulations that were faced in Marley’s career as a growing musician.

The biopic genre of films exists to tell audiences stories of important figures throughout history. One of Hollywood’s latest biopics, “Bob Marley: One Love,” brings Marley’s lasting legacy back to life. This film delves into late Reggae musician Marley’s triumphs and hardships concerning his musical career with his band, the Wailers.

However, it is unique in the sense that it takes a different angle in its storytelling. Usually, the film’s premise in biopics will include details of a celebrity’s entire life, highlighting their childhood, early career and how they garnered their reputation. While the film does briefly mention Marley’s early life, the primary focus of the film is on the peak of his career.

Historical context is the strongest aspect of the film. At the time the film takes place, political tensions were rapidly rising in 1976 Jamaica, affecting not only its citizens, but also Marley, his band and his family.

This film emotionally depicts Marley’s turbulent journey of spreading a message of peace by sharing his music in Jamaica. It depicts his efforts to host his “Smile Jamaica” concert, whilst he and his loved ones had a target on them if he continued to do so.

This film predominantly depicts the not-so-glamorous threat on Marley’s career: an assassination attempt that targeted Marley, his wife, Rita, and his band, eventually causing Marley to seek safety in London for a few years. 

The film then goes on to show how, after seeking solace outside of Jamaica, his music took off in popularity after he began making music again and performing outside of his home country. The film also used this point to introduce one of his most successful albums, “Exodus.”

Despite his success all over the world, Marley still felt the need to do something he had been wanting to do for a while: use his music as a beacon of hope, peace and unity.

The film’s strongest point in highlighting Marley’s overall strength and importance was the final scene of the film: a reenactment of Marley’s “One Love Peace” concert that was performed in Kingston, Jamaica in 1978. 

The concert is still remembered today for being a true symbol of achieving unity, momentarily laying to rest the differences and violence that plagued Jamaica. This was beautifully and thoughtfully depicted in the film through the music, crowd dynamic and actor Kingsley Ben-Adir’s mannerisms and stage presence that perfectly captured Marley during the iconic performance. Everything about it realistically captures the original feeling and essence of the real concert. 

The concert’s success served as a living example that unity and peace can triumph in the face of violence and adversity, and this film did a phenomenal job in bringing this point to life and carrying on Marley’s message and legacy.

“One Love” served as a reminder that Marley is not only remembered for his significant contributions to the popularity of Reggae music, but also for being an advocate and spokesperson for peace amongst everyone, especially the people of Jamaica, and the film does a fantastic job portraying him as such. 

With that being said, “Bob Marley: One Love” is a phenomenal biopic that greatly captures Marley’s story and continues to share his inspiring message. I rate this film five out of five goats.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Most of the dishes have a curry-like consistency and are served in a massive basket, which takes up a large part of the table.
Eat, Pray, Love: Taste of Ethiopia, No Fork, No Problem!
Daniel Torres in Carter Auditorium, reading portions from Blackouts. He stands in front of a screen, projecting an image.
Justin Torres, National Book Award winner, Visits Campus on Book Tour
Peter, played by senior Kelly Moncla being supported by their cast in the final moment of the show.
Unraveling the Magic: MMNT puts on third show of the season, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.
REVIEW: Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season (Forever)” is a heartfelt, intimate ending to a journey through change and growth
Student clubs and organizations gathered on Ragsdale Lawn to host sales and fundraisers pertaining to Valentine’s Day. Among the items that were sold included flowers, greeting cards and a variety of treats and candy.
Hilltoppers “spread the love” as students, clubs partake in activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day across campus
Frontera Fest, a showcase of creative artistry, held its 29th run this year.
Hyde Park Theater hosts annual "Frontera Fest" to showcase local talent
More in Life And Arts / Movies
Illustration of Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron as the Von Erich brothers in their wrestling attire. The Iron Claw was released in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2023 -- Go check it out!
REVIEW: A24 steps into the ring with “The Iron Claw” movie
“Means Girls” is a modern revival based on the original 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical. Bebe Wood (left), Reneé Rapp (middle), and Avantika Vandanapu (right) reprise the roles of the film’s “it” girls, the Plastics.
REVIEW: Despite quirks, “Mean Girls” movie-musical dazzles, shines in its modern remake of the iconic film
Godzilla Minus One is a call back to its original predecessor.
REVIEW: “Godzilla Minus One” finds humanity in a monster’s jaws
Illustration of Oliver Quick, as Puck — capable or raw actions, buried behind the sweet hearted mask — during his birthday party at Saltburn.
REVIEW: Saltburn is a release that was far from expected on the big screen
Illustration of Priscilla: The puzzle of a woman shadowed by a worldwide phantasm figure.
REVIEW: Priscilla Beaulieu’s biopic spotlights the woman behind Elvis's wife, public interpretation. 
Friendship bracelets that I made and traded with fans before the movie began.
REVIEW: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” provides dazzling view of “The Eras Tour”
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *