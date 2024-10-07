The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Eastside Kings Festival showcases historic soul, gospel, jazz, blues music of East Austin

Hailey Womack and Raveena DevjeeOctober 7, 2024
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
Keith Dunn (center) and band kick off the festival with the first performance on the last day. Outer Heaven’s ambient lighting compelled viewers to remain fixated on his breathtaking performance of groovy blues.

The 12th annual Eastside Kings Festival, which seeks to “preserve and promote the cultural heritage of African American Blues, Jazz and Gospel,” hit the streets of East Austin the weekend  of Sept. 27-29, with an after-party on Oct. 1. The festival’s main mission is to maintain the rich musical history that’s often hidden or undiscovered in Austin – and East 12th Street, where a stretch of indoor and outdoor venues occurred, is a part of the African American Cultural Heritage District.

“A lot of this fests’ reason-to-be is founded on the support of African-American blues, jazz and gospel and also the preservation of what East 12th was and always will be,” Emma Kjaer, a third year volunteer for the festival said. “Flooding the streets full of music has really been the mission and vision of this festival. I think to hear the people that have grown up in Austin coming back and recognizing that and appreciating that has been both rewarding and exciting so that we can continue to have music flooding the streets of Austin – because that’s what makes it special.”  

On Sept. 29, performances started around 5 p.m., and Austinites could hear the hum of musical instruments getting tuned and tested up and down the streets. 

The first performance by Keith Dunn was electric, with the dazzling lights from Outer Heaven perfecting the groovy nature of his show. He took turns singing his sultry blues music and wailing on the harmonica as his band jammed out behind him. The venue quickly started filling up as his tunes echoed out onto the street. Dunn, who lived in Austin from 1978 to 1981, said that he most enjoys the “love” of musicians, their love of playing the music, the organization and the audience at the festival. 

“I have history here, because I used to live here,” Dunn said. “For one thing musicians have a certain feel for the music, it’s very relaxed. That gives you the openness of mind to maybe play differently than you would at other places. And the audience is very knowledgeable and appreciative of the music.”

King Bee Lounge, one of the many venues, had a more intimate ambience with dark lighting and a sunken stage toward the back of the bar. The Ryan Howard trio performed and even called on a special guest from the crowd to perform a song with them. The crowd clapped their hands and swayed to Howard’s blended tunes, incorporating various influences of soul, jazz, gospel, funk and R&B. Howard has been performing for over 25 years, and is based in Austin, Texas.

The bar King Bee was one of the many venues for the festival. With dark lighting, pool tables and arcade machines, it was a popular stop for attendees.
(Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views)

Looking for some sunlight and a quick drink, we made our way outside before being struck by the sound of a smooth saxophone solo. Onthe “Peace Love & Happiness Stage,” we were met with Funkyfoot, a band self-described as “Soulful-Groovin’-Shake-Yer-Booty-Blues.” The members included John Gaar, Michael Cross, Buddha Mills and Tommy Robinson. Their music was inescapable to groove along to; and many attendees in the audience caught the drift – most swinging their feet and bobbing their heads while seated under a shaded canopy. 

After stopping for a drink and enjoying the smell of freshly fried catfish at Big Rob’s Catfish and Wings food truck, we found ourselves at the East 12th ATX Stage. There, Sean “Mack” McDonald and his band were livening up the street as many couples swayed together to their tunes. McDonald kept leaving the stage with his guitar, bringing the music straight to the attendees. He stopped for some kids grooving along to the beat, strumming his guitar as they celebrated. Afterward, he sat at tables with fans and finished the set by performing with the guitar on the back of his head while he stood atop a table. The crowd was energetic, and various people took turns in the foreground, rocking out to their soulful and jazzy music. 

McDonald plays the guitar behind his head while standing on a table in the middle of the courtyard. “We feed off of the energy of (the crowd), they feed off the energy of us so we have to be at a certain level to get them involved,” McDonald said. “Now, I’m not known for standing on tables so that was something new tonight, but anything I can do to get the audience involved, whether that’s clapping or singing along, is something just to add to it.” (Hailey Womack)

Lastly, back at Outer Heaven, Stan Mosley took the stage and immediately captivated the crowd. His yearning soul music instantly hypnotizes you as you start swaying to the beat. With over 46 years of experience, Mosley knows just how to work an audience. He proudly announced to the public that his latest album, “NO SOUL, NO BLUES” had hit number 19 out of the top 50 in the Jazz/Blues genre. 

Chris Getz, an attendee who has frequented the festival for the past four years, said he returns to the festival “every chance” he gets.

“The festival is just a really unique place for having shows that the musicians get to run and they really get to display their authentic sound, and you get to hear such a wide variety of music all gathered in one place, in one weekend. It’s amazing,” Getz said. 

This image looks like how his music felt– a blossoming of melodies and rhythm. Mosley constantly interacted with the crowd, often leaving the stage to join in on dancing. (Hailey Womack)
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her third semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as News Editor. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.