The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

A guide to mental health resources on the hilltop

Nicole Williams Quezada, ReporterNovember 18, 2024
Nicole Williams Quezada / Hilltop Views
The Health and Counseling Center’s outreach initiatives include informational displays with resources ranging from ‘What is Counseling?’ guides to faculty mental health support materials.

St. Edward’s University students have access to a range of mental health services aimed at fostering well-being and academic success, according to Molly Wong, director of counseling services at the Health and Counseling Center (HCC). Wong oversees a team of counselors and provides individual sessions herself, ensuring students have support when facing life’s challenges.

Central to the HCC’s offerings is short-term counseling, which provides up to six free sessions per semester. 

“We’re flexible even though there’s a session cap because everyone’s circumstances are different,” Wong said. “Our short-term counseling model is per semester, per issue. So I have worked with some students for the last two years, and I’ve been their therapist for the last two years because every semester it’s a new issue.”

The counseling model accommodates various concerns and can evolve with students’ needs over time. Additionally, educational workshops cover topics such as improving focus and healthy relationships, allowing students to drop in without registration.

The HCC also offers crisis services for urgent situations such as suicidal ideation, sexual assault or severe emotional overwhelm. 

“Sometimes students are just so overwhelmed that their body and mind stop functioning,” Wong said. “They just need to get grounded.”

During office hours, students can access same-day, in-person crisis intervention. After hours, the Hilltopper Helpline connects students with licensed clinicians for immediate support.

“The more people try counseling, the less stigma there will be,” HCC director Molly Wong said. The center’s welcoming consultation spaces, like this one featuring natural light and calming decor, aim to help students feel comfortable taking that first step toward seeking support.

These services, Wong emphasized, are included in tuition and accessible to all enrolled students. For those needing long-term support, the HCC helps transition students to community providers through a case manager who curates therapist options based on factors like insurance and specialty.

Outreach efforts aim to ensure students know about these resources. HCC staff participate in orientation events, residential assistant training and wellness fairs, among other initiatives. However, Wong acknowledged gaps in awareness, particularly among commuter students. 

“We try to be where students are,” Wong said, adding that social media has helped boost attendance at workshops.

While the Hilltopper Helpline has received mixed reviews due to its focus on crisis assessment, many students express satisfaction with the in-person counseling services. 

“Every semester, we send out satisfaction surveys, and the majority of students report a positive experience,” Wong said.

For students hesitant to seek help, Wong encourages an open mind. 

“Trying it doesn’t mean you have to commit to all six sessions,” Wong said. “Just one session can help you feel lighter and make a plan for moving forward. The more people try counseling, the less stigma there will be.”

Through its diverse offerings and commitment to student well-being, the HCC continues to serve as a vital resource for the St. Edward’s community.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Faculty members from St. Edward's University's new nursing program look on as a student receives her white coat during the inaugural White Coat Ceremony. The historic event, held in Jones Auditorium, marks the beginning of clinical training for the university's first-ever nursing cohort.
St. Edward's inaugural nursing cohort dons white coats in historic ceremony
The 2024 Homecoming parade kicked off on Nov. 2, with multiple organizations on campus showcasing their school spirit.
Hilltopper community displays school spirit, pride at annual homecoming celebration
The St. Edward’s northbound bus stop is one of two stops on South Congress next to campus. The stop serves the 1, 10 and 801 CapMetro lines which brings passengers up South Congress to Republic Square. Students who live on campus receive “free” bus passes, which shifts the costs of a ride onto the university.
St. Edward’s and H-E-B plant 17 trees around South Congress bus stop to create shade, conduct research on tree health
“I think even if I'm voting for the losing party, I made an impact by going to vote in the first place,” biochemistry junior Andrea Joglar said. “There is a point to democracy, and this is what it is. You can only participate in democracy if you go vote.”
Hilltoppers’ reaction to 2024 US election results
“I hope students walked away feeling they have a voice in political elections, and that they are able to express that voice and participate in different political spheres within the community,” senior Tanner Rodriguez, student coordinator of the event, said.
Civics Lab hosts election night watch party to civically engage students
Panelists Crystal Gomez (left), Becky Aleman and Angela Ju, Ph.D. share insights on the evolving immigration landscape at St. Edward's University.
Kozmetsky immigration panel spotlights state, federal policy challenges
More in News / Campus News
Amy Concilio, Ph.D., (left) Desiree Lugo-Marquez and Margaux Ordeveza collect soil samples from a covered sample site intended to simulate extreme drought conditions for the grasses being studied.
St. Edward’s University students break ground on restoring the Texas Hill Country through ecological research
A vibrant display of Cherokee heirloom corn, showcasing a variety of colors and textures. These kernels, cultivated on campus, are part of a larger effort to preserve indigenous agricultural traditions and promote biodiversity.
Ancient seeds, new roots: Cherokee corn thrives at St. Edward's University's food forest
Erica Vela (left), Cressida Rodriguez, Christy Carpenter, Jaycei Scott, Isabella Bardos and Assistant Professor of Practice Public Relations Nancy Salisbury after a Q&A held by Liz Carpenter’s daughter and director of the documentary. Around 30 students and members outside of the St. Edward's community attended the screening.
Documentary about Texas political and public relations trailblazer Liz Carpenter’s life screened at St. Edward’s University
Vice President of Student Affairs and Administration Lisa Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., (left) with SGA President Mikayla Pastrano by the foliage outside Main Building on campus. The two have worked together to emphasize the importance of voting, and how to become registered to vote on campus.
Voting polls on campus allows students to be involved in upcoming 2024 presidential election
Professors bring their academic expertise to discussion at a Q&A panel about diversity and democracy, led by Emma Woelk. The professors each provided a different perspective on the topic, varying from areas of study such as political science, women and gender studies and social work.
Faculty Q&A panel fosters conversation about diversity and democracy through different academic perspectives
Homer Huerta, an SEU alum who graduated in 1995, has worked at UPD for about 27 years- eight of them as UPD Chief.
UPD urges preventative measures regarding bike security to combat recent incidents of thievery