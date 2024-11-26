The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Men’s basketball secures win in close home opener against Rockford University Men’s basketball secures win in close home opener against Rockford University

Hailey Womack, News EditorNovember 25, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Gavino Ramos was a big playmaker for the team, generating shots and open attempts for his teammates. “(It was) definitely a good win, but definitely some things we need to clean up as well,” Ramos said. “Missed a lot of free throws, gave up too many layups, small things like that that kind of make the game closer than it should. But cleaning those up we’ll be good down the road.”

After traveling for their first games of the season, men’s basketball came back to the hilltop to square off against the Rockford University Regents, and secured a 98-89 win.

St. Edward’s won the tip off, and Jamison Kay scored a reverse layup on their first possession of the game. Conor McManus blocked the Regents shot attempt, and Kay once again scored a layup, but was fouled and converted it into a 3-point play. The Regents then scored three additional 3-pointers to take the lead of the game. Lewis Rowe was then fouled on a layup, but couldn’t connect with any of his free throws.

With missed shot attempts and the Regents deflecting the ball, it took the Hilltoppers some time before being able to connect with another score. It wasn’t until McManus drained a three that the offense started picking back up. McManus then stole the ball, but missed the shot attempt; he was able to grab the rebound, but the ball was turned over.

There were several missed rebounds by the team, both on offense and defense. Latiek Briscoe hit a layup, getting St. Edward’s 12 points closer to the Regents’ 16. Sam McKinney then connected with a dunk, causing the gymnasium to erupt in cheers. Mason Courtney had a hard-fought two points earned in the paint.

Hilltoppers ran a full-court press for the game, and were able to secure many steals from their quick defense. After a steal, Briscoe made a layup, but missed the free throw for the 3-point play opportunity. Wonder Kahozi blocked a shot attempt on defense, and Briscoe hit a 3-pointer to take the lead. Luke Kiser stole the ball, and McKinney connected with another shot behind the arc.

Courtney was fouled on a 3-point attempt, and connected with two of the free throws. The ball was stolen on their press once again, and Briscoe got caught in a hard foul on his layup attempt, draining one of his two free throws. The ball was stolen twice in a row, but St. Edward’s couldn’t get shots or free throws to land to take advantage of their defensive efforts.

Wonder Kahozi attempts a dunk, but gets blocked on the play. The team regained the ball afterwards and Mason Courtney hit a 3-pointer. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)

Kahozi tipped a Regent’s 3-point attempt, and Kiser stole the ball and took it upcourt for a fast break layup. Gavino Ramos threw a dart of a pass to Kay to grab a layup. Kay was later fouled and drained both free throws. Ramos was fouled on a layup but missed the free throw, however he was fouled again shortly after and drained both shots.

Lewis Rowe hit some moves under the basket to secure a quick two points. Ramos stole the ball once again and grabbed another layup. Rowe hit another shot in the paint, and on the next possession a left handed hook shot. As the Regent’s threes were hitting left and right, Briscoe hit another three as the clock wound down in the first half of the game. The Regents hit a Kawhi Leonard-akin 3-pointer from the corner just as the buzzer rang. St. Edward’s led the game at halftime 51-46.

At the beginning of the second half, SEU forced a turnover, and Rowe was fouled on a post attempt, and he drained both shots. McManus later grabbed a layup. St. Edward’s tipped another Regent’s 3-pointer attempt, but Rockford was able to regain control and hit another three.

The Regents started creeping up to St. Edward’s lead, but Ramos connected with a three pointer at the top of the key. Ramos then was fouled on a euro step layup, and made the free throw for a 3-point play. Courtney then hit a majorly contested 3-pointer. McKinney was fouled on a layup and made both shots.

St. Edward’s unsuccessfully attempted a lob dunk, but was able to secure a 3-point shot from Courtney. Courtney then blocked a 3-point attempt from the Regents, and Ramos blocked another shot attempt, causing the Regents’ play clock to run out of time, handing the ball over to SEU.

With only 10 minutes left on the game clock, St. Edwards had a six-point lead. Kiser was fouled and drained both attempts. Rowe grabbed a layup before Ramos was fouled and grabbed an additional two points. Rowe stole the ball and had a bounce pass to Kay for a quick score. Ramos and Rowe were fouled on back to back possessions, and each of them only made one of their two shots.

McManus stole the ball from Rockford, and Kay was fouled on his layup attempt, but missed both shots. Then both Rowe and Courtney had layups, giving SEU a three-point lead with only three minutes left on the game clock. Kay was fouled and hit both free throws. Rowe was fouled on his layup attempt and converted the free throw. Courtney then hit a corner three.

As the clock wound down, Regents kept intentionally fouling to stop time. Ramos, the point guard, was sent to the free throw line twice, and he drained all four shots, sealing the game as a win. The final score was 98-89.

St. Edward’s had 11 more turnovers than Rockford, and a significantly lower amount of second chance points off of offensive rebounds. Rockford had 24 second chance points, while St. Edward’s only had two.

“I didn’t feel we were competitive on the glass,” head coach Andre Cook said. “You got to go hit somebody. I don’t know how else, you got to go hit somebody and find somebody and want it and they just wanted it more. I know that sounds so cliché and maybe simple, but it’s hard on the glass and guys are crashing in there. If you don’t put a body on somebody, they got a clear run and they’re getting hands on basketballs and 15 extra possessions. Again (it) is a recipe for a loss, especially when we get into the league and that’s coming soon.”

Cook spoke on coming back home to the hilltop after a stretch of traveling games, and losing their captain Blake Nielsen to injury.

“It feels good to come home,” Cook said. “We’ve been on the road, I think there was a stretch where eight of 11 days we were in a hotel in Montana and then Denver. All those things sound great when you put your schedule together, and then when you really have to do it, it was a lot on the road, and we had a season ending injury to our captain while we were out there. It’s been kind of an emotional roller coaster for us.”

Ramos talked about the team’s perspective after losing Neilsen to injury.

“Losing our best player, Blake, definitely hurts, but as I said today, everybody’s stepping up,” Ramos said. “That’s what we’re going to need all year to make up for – that loss … I think everybody’s going to be a little bit more energized and upbeat. They know that their roles (are) going to increase a little bit now, losing our leading score and playmaker. That leaves room for literally everybody else to step up and pick up some slack. So yeah, excited to see everybody else and how they do.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The calm before the kick – Christian Mezas focused and preparing to strike in University of Texas at Tyler game. “I believe in them,” head coach Brian Young said. “I’m proud of the guys, we went down a goal and came back from it. We’re still a young team of mostly freshmen and sophomores, once we got that goal the spirit was definitely lifted.”
St. Edward’s secures 2-1 LSC Tournament quarterfinal victory over UT Tyler with late penalty goal
Moments before the second goal was scored against the Patriots. “Those moments where you had to push yourself were a big highlight for me,” Reyes said. “This journey, this season, it was a moment. I think about how I started the season, focusing on things, on little things, and the things that were going to become big things too.”
Hilltopper Soccer seniors help lead comeback and LSC Tournament playoffs
Bailey Featherstone (21) and J.P. (1) celebrate a basket against Colorado School of Mines. Featherstone and J.P. were both named to last year’s Lone Star Conference All-Freshman Team.
Home sweet hilltop for women’s basketball, wins second game of home opener weekend 71-51
The women’s club basketball team poses after their first win of the season. “These girls come into practice and they work hard every single time,” Rae said. “They take their time out of their day outside of practice to work on their skills too, so they're not only coming to practice and working hard, but they're doing it on their own time too. They have a lot of dedication, they have commitment, and that's all I could ask for. They work really hard in practice. They help each other out. We're in practice, and if someone is struggling, whether it's a bad day or they just can't get a skill down, some of the other teammates are there to help 'em, pick 'em up, show 'em how to do it. We work as one unit and these girls have put in so much hard work, and even with just six of us, we have grown so much. And tonight we pulled off this win. And I think that it also wouldn't be fun without them. They have such great energy, especially in practice, keeping it lighthearted. We're always supporting each other, we're always making each other laugh, and it's just all making it worth it. And that's why I do this. That's why I want to manage the team, so that I can make the program possible for them to play.”
Women’s club basketball secures win in final home game of season
Irvin Abarca, who scored SEU’s first goal against Dallas Baptist University, dribbles against a Patriots’ forward. Throughout this season, Abarca has played all 17 games of the season, and accounted for four assists and scored his first goal during the Homecoming game.
SEU wins homecoming match against Dallas Baptist University 2-0
St. Edward’s volleyball players celebrate winning a point against Lubbock Christian. “We got a lot of great reps this week,” Davis said. “We were really focused, the energy was great, but now (she talked to the team) about learning how to trust ourselves throughout those rallies.”
St. Edward’s volleyball fades late to Lubbock Christian University in five set thriller
More in Sports / Basketball
The 2016-17 women's basketball team celebrate their Heartland Conference championship. The season marked the best program record in the Heartland Conference and NCAA DII era, ending with a 20-9 overall and 10-1 at home. Head coach J.J. Riehl (second on the right) still holds the position and now works alongside Khiani Clark (center, back row) and Shakera Barnes (second to the left, middle row).
The St. Edward's women’s basketball and volleyball programs celebrate their 50th season on the hilltop
Junior Jayden Johnston makes his way between his teammates as the starting five for the Hilltoppers is announced. Johnston, who just finished his first regular season at St. Edward’s, finished the season in style as the highest scorer of the night with 21 total points.
Men’s basketball finishes regular season with excellence, wins Battle of the Saints 94-68 on senior day
Freshman JP goes up for a lay-up against St Mary’s University. She led the Hilltoppers in points and assists per game this season, averaging 14.6 and 3.5.
Women’s basketball splits Battle of the Saints, drops season finale at home
St. Edward’s Head Coach Andre Cook led his team in the huddle. Cook was named D2 Coach of the Week by HoopDirt.com.
Men’s basketball team bolsters NCAA regional résumé with signature win over Lubbock Christian University
Ainsley Thunell takes a shot against Lubbock Christian. Thunell set a new career high with 15 points. Thunell and Janiah Perkins were leading scorers for St. Edward’s.
SEU Women’s basketball upset bid against Lubbock Christian falls short
Junior guard Jayden Johnston prepares to attempt a three-pointer. Sophomore center Sean Elkinton blocks the Dustdevils' defense to leave him open to shoot. Johnston had a total of eight points and four rebounds.
GAME DAY: Men’s basketball earns hard-fought victory against Texas A&M International University
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her third semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as News Editor. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.