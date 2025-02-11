The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

St. Edward’s fades in the second half of matchup against the No. 7 ranked UT Tyler Patriots

Enrique Carbajal, InternFebruary 10, 2025
Michaela Fallon / Hilltop Views
JP Perkins starts off another Hilltopper charge. Perkins currently has the highest scoring average for the Hilltoppers with 13.8 and first in assists in the Lone Star Conference, with 4.2 per game.

St. Edward’s University women’s basketball faced off against the No. 7-ranked The University of Texas at Tyler’s Patriots in a tight game that saw the Patriots inch a 65-54 win. In their last three games the Hilltoppers won a 60-43 game against Texas A&M International University and played two close games against Texas Woman’s University  and Texas A&M University–Kingsville that resulted in losses. UT Tyler has won their last three games and has just come off their 20th game win of the season.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re disciplined and fight to get great shots,” head coach J.J. Riehl said. “You know, everybody’s searching for wins, so I don’t expect that anything is easy. “It just goes back to discipline – being more disciplined and convicted in what we’re doing.”

The Hilltoppers got off to a slow start allowing the Patriots to gain a 7-0 lead before Ainsley Thunnel opened up the score for the Hilltoppers with two points inside the paint. Ramsey Robledo started to heat the game up for the Hilltoppers making two of her free throw attempts, and scoring a three pointer before assisting Bailey Featherstone for a layup to level the game. The Hilltoppers ended the first half of the game strong, leading 31-28, but would eventually fade off as the Patriots rallied a six point lead before the Hilltoppers could respond.

Keeping the St. Edward’s offense alive was JP Perkins, ending the game with 14 points, five assists and six rebounds. The Patriots found their range early going 6-for-15 from the three point line in the first half and continued to find space in the second half. Their top scorers, Polina Latysheva had the most three point attempts going 4-for-7, and Ella Bradley who went 2-for-2 late in the second half to keep the Patriots lead to end the game.

“I think we did a lot of really good stuff this week,” Riehl said. “We played the number two and the number seven ranked team in the country, and I think there are a lot of positives.”

St. Edward’s University women’s basketball currently sits at 11th seed in the Lone Star Conference with a 6-10 record and 10-15 Overall. They will face off once again against Cameron University, who currently sits at 15th in conference with a 1-16 record, on Thursday,  at 5:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Jamison Kay had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in St. Edward’s’ 101-99 win over Cameron. “It was a big win. We needed this one to climb up in the (LSC) standings,” Kay said. “It’s close between seeds six through eight for the playoffs. To get this one is a good win.”
Hilltoppers stun Cameron University in 101-99 thriller
St. Edward’s senior guard Gavino Ramos surveys the defense against UT Tyler during Saturday’s game. Ramos scored 11 consecutive points in the second half and led the Hilltoppers to a win. “It's what I want, I like being in this role,” Ramos said. “I like the guys looking up to me, being the example for them.”
St. Edward’s men’s basketball beat the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots to stay in playoff contention
Jamison Kay is averaging 15.8 points per game (PPG) over the last four games. He is third on the team in scoring (11.4 PPG) and second in rebounding, 4.4 RPG.
Shorthanded Hilltoppers wane late in loss to No. 6 Dallas Baptist University
Sprinters, hurdlers, and jumpers get together for a team picture during the Track & Field media day. Most of the athletes pictured here had their second race of the season on Jan. 25, and their third race will be this upcoming weekend.
SEU’s Track and Field Team’s postseason-capable indoor season starts with a bang
The STUNT team performs their pyramids and tosses routine. Flyers Ella Gumney, junior, and Eden Skariah, freshmen, strike the pose on top of their respective pyramids. Their fellow teammates cheer from the side of the mat, outside of the designated performance area on the mat. Pyramids and tosses are one out of the four routines the athletes must perform during a competition.
STUNT showcase introduces a new competitive female college sport at St. Edward’s
Carlo Figueroa propelled the Hilltoppers to a 7-5 comeback win in game one of their double header against West Texas A&M on Saturday. Figueroa went two-for-two with a double, triple, two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored.
St. Edward’s baseball split double-header, position themselves to take opening series over West Texas A&M University Buffs
More in Sports / Basketball
St. Edward’s women’s basketball is currently in 11th place in the Lone Star Conference standings. The Hilltoppers are 5-7 in conference play and two games out of the final spot in the conference tournament. The top eight teams qualify for the LSC Tournament which will take place on March 6-9 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, TX.
Angelo State University Rambelles snap Hilltoppers’ women’s basketball win streak
Conor McManus (35) led all scorers and set a career-highs with 25 points and five steals. He made 7-of-10 3-pointer attempts.
Hilltoppers men’s basketball raids Southwestern University Pirates 95-47
Gavino Ramos was a big playmaker for the team, generating shots and open attempts for his teammates. “(It was) definitely a good win, but definitely some things we need to clean up as well,” Ramos said. “Missed a lot of free throws, gave up too many layups, small things like that that kind of make the game closer than it should. But cleaning those up we'll be good down the road.”
Men’s basketball secures win in close home opener against Rockford University
Bailey Featherstone (21) and J.P. (1) celebrate a basket against Colorado School of Mines. Featherstone and J.P. were both named to last year’s Lone Star Conference All-Freshman Team.
Home sweet hilltop for women’s basketball, wins second game of home opener weekend 71-51
The 2016-17 women's basketball team celebrate their Heartland Conference championship. The season marked the best program record in the Heartland Conference and NCAA DII era, ending with a 20-9 overall and 10-1 at home. Head coach J.J. Riehl (second on the right) still holds the position and now works alongside Khiani Clark (center, back row) and Shakera Barnes (second to the left, middle row).
The St. Edward's women’s basketball and volleyball programs celebrate their 50th season on the hilltop
Junior Jayden Johnston makes his way between his teammates as the starting five for the Hilltoppers is announced. Johnston, who just finished his first regular season at St. Edward’s, finished the season in style as the highest scorer of the night with 21 total points.
Men’s basketball finishes regular season with excellence, wins Battle of the Saints 94-68 on senior day