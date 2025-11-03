The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

COLUMN: My top three study spots in Austin and why they actually work

Natalia Valle, ReporterNovember 3, 2025
Natalia Valle / Hilltop Views
Opa Greek Cafe located on 2050 S Lamar Blvd, only a 10 minute drive from St. Edward’s campus

After four years of college, I’ve learned that study spots can quickly start to feel repetitive. Over time, I’ve found a few go-to spots around campus and Austin that boost my productivity and make studying fun. These spots are perfect if you don’t have a car or  reliable transportation. They’re all easy to get to by foot, bike or a quick bus ride from campus. 

Here are my current top three spots to hit up when I just need a change of scenery:

OPA Greek Cafe  

First up is one of my personal favorites: OPA!, a cozy Greek café located at 2050 S. Lamar Blvd., just a 10 minute drive  from campus. This spot is ideal for studying, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to choose from. What sets OPA! apart is its atmosphere: the perfect balance between relaxing and homey, making it easy to stay focused without feeling like you’re stuck in a typical study space. Plus, the café serves delicious food and strong coffee to keep you fueled through long reading sessions or late-night cramming.

Another major perk? The abundance of wall outlets — and yes, even outside. You won’t have to worry about fighting for a good seat or a dying laptop battery, which makes OPA! even more reliable for long study days.

Mañana Coffee

Next up is Mañana, located at 1603 S. Congress Ave. I love coming here when I need a quick escape from campus but don’t want to venture too far.  Conveniently, the 801 bus, which stops at the St. Edward’s (NB) stop right behind Fleck Hall,  will get you there in just one stop, making it perfect for students without a car or anyone looking for a stress-free commute.

In comparison to OPA!, Mañana has a completely different vibe — it leans more modern and chic, with clean aesthetics, curated playlists and a minimalist design that helps clear mental clutter. It’s a great place to study if you’re someone who focuses better in calm, stylish environments with fewer distractions. The natural lighting and steady background noise make it ideal for deep work, especially if you’re tackling writing assignments or need to read for long stretches.

Pro tip: if you tend to lose track of time while studying, try the Pomodoro technique: set a timer for 25 minutes of focused work followed by a 5-minute break, repeating until you finish your task. Mañana’s layout makes it easy to stick to this rhythm, especially with its nearby shops and walkable surroundings, giving you a perfect excuse to stretch during your breaks.

Sorin Hall 

A hidden gem tucked right on campus is Sorin Hall. You’ve probably walked past it dozens of times, and maybe even wondered what’s inside. Without realizing it, it’s one of the best low-key study spots around. Inside, there’s a small nook tucked beneath the staircase with a clear view of the Sorin Oak and Main Building. It’s one of those rare places that makes you feel like you’re not on campus

It’s the perfect spot for those times when you need to be alone, but don’t want to feel completely isolated. Whether you’re journaling, reading or studying before a big exam, this hidden corner offers the kind of stillness that’s hard to find elsewhere.

