Little Gay Shop rings in the month with Halloween themed markets, ghoulish events

The drag performance was hosted by Brigitte Bandit with performances by Embry Officially and Basüra. They had electric performances ensuring that everybody in the crowd was engaged and just as hyped up as the performers themselves. It is safe to say that every single person in the crowd was immersed in these performances and excited to be there.

The Little Gay Shop hosted a Halloween-themed market on Oct. 2, which welcomed more than 40 local artists and makers, and was filled with engaging activities for attendees. The spooky market included a pet costume contest, 40+ LGBTQ-friendly vendors and a drag show full of drama and horror. The market offered several activities to those who attended, including Gays with Clay, a local queer pottery community and shopping inside the brick-and-mortar portion of the shop.

For more spooky fun, students can join the Little Gay Shop newsletter, or they are hosting a spooky skate night Monday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Austin Playland Skate; grab some friends and come dressed in your Halloween best.