Little Gay Shop rings in the month with Halloween themed markets, ghoulish events

Brenda Hernandez and Kaitlynn Devitt|October 10, 2022

Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews

The drag performance was hosted by Brigitte Bandit with performances by Embry Officially and Basüra. They had electric performances ensuring that everybody in the crowd was engaged and just as hyped up as the performers themselves. It is safe to say that every single person in the crowd was immersed in these performances and excited to be there.

The Little Gay Shop hosted a Halloween-themed market on Oct. 2, which welcomed more than 40 local artists and makers, and was filled with engaging activities for attendees. The spooky market included a pet costume contest, 40+ LGBTQ-friendly vendors and a drag show full of drama and horror. The market offered several activities to those who attended, including Gays with Clay, a local queer pottery community and shopping inside the brick-and-mortar portion of the shop.

 

Brigitte Bandit cosplayed Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Looking spooky and chic, Brigitte put on a lively drag performance accompanied by an Emo playlist. She reeled in the audience with physical engagements and quirky dance moves. Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews
Embry Officially took a moment after their whimsical performance to discuss their journey as an up-and-coming drag queen. Embry shared with us how their journey started, “I started putting makeup on with the intention of it being drag when I was 13,” Embry said. “I love to go into each performance with a vision to execute. When I moved to Austin, it encouraged me to push my own perspective.” Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews
Gays with Clay, a vendor founded by Taryn and Les, hopes to make art more accessible to the queer community. GWG showcased unique clay pieces created by attendees and laid out vibrant clay creations from an earlier workshop. Taryn believes what TLGS is doing for the queer community is life-changing. “(TLGS) has created a safe communal entity that was not here before them,” Tayrn said. “The queer community was desperately searching for this type of community.” Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews

 

Kay, the owner of Moody V, proudly displayed their reusable cloth menstrual pads. Kay mentions that their pads are “made with 100% cotton, creating a breathable and bacteria-fighting environment when using washable cloth pads.” Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews
The shop’s brick-and-mortar business provides a space filled with products by small, independent LGBTQ artists locally and worldwide. Their mission is to be proud of who you are and support your queer friends and artists. Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltopviews

 

For more spooky fun, students can join the Little Gay Shop newsletter, or they are hosting a spooky skate night Monday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Austin Playland Skate; grab some friends and come dressed in your Halloween best.