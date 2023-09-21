The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Weekly SGA senate brief: Sept. 25, 2023

Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor September 21, 2023
The+weekly+senate+meeting+mets+in+a+new+designated+space+where+students+can+gather+and+stay+up+the+date+with+initiatives.
Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views
The weekly senate meeting mets in a new designated space where students can gather and stay up the date with initiatives.

Here’s what happened at Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Sept. 21, 2023:

 

Executive Report

A reminder about upcoming election information including:

–  Debates on Monday, Sept. 25 in Jones Auditorium from 6-8 p.m.

–  Voting opens after the debate and will close on Wednesday, Sept. 27

 

Legislative Report

Senate Resolution 04 “QR Code to Maintain Lighting on Campus” has been completed and implemented around campus.

 

Judicial Report

The Judicial Branch reported record high parking tickets issued on campus. SGA is set to release a YouTube video for students to view in the coming days, with the goal to educate students on parking guidelines. 

 

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:06 p.m.
