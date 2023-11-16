The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: “The NeverEnding Story” of sequels, remakes, superheroes

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterNovember 16, 2023
Batman+has+been+overused+in+the+past+10+years+due+to+the+overproduction+of+superhero+movies%2C+sequels+and+remakes.+Although+the+big+studios+love+them+because+they+tend+to+be+a+large+cash+grab%2C+some+movie+goers+are+just+as+tired+as+Batman.
Scarlett Houser / Hilltop Views
Batman has been overused in the past 10 years due to the overproduction of superhero movies, sequels and remakes. Although the big studios love them because they tend to be a large cash grab, some movie goers are just as tired as Batman.

Over the last decade, I have noticed a distinct uptick in sequels, remakes and superheroes coming to cinemas, and frankly, I am tired of it.  

Many of the highest-grossing movies of this year have been either remakes, sequels or superhero movies: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Only half of the top 200 grossing releases this year were movies with original ideas.

In the years following COVID-19, thousands of movie theaters have closed due to low attendance and rising ticket prices. One of the main reasons I find myself not going into theaters is that nearly every movie that comes out is either a remake of an old classic,  pointless sequels or installment after installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

The countless remakes that have been rumored to be in the works implore  me to beg the question: Why? Why do we need a new “Home Alone” or a new “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?” There is a reason those movies are referred to as classics. They can stand by themselves and don’t need to be reconfigured or changed to include all the bells and whistles of today’s cinema. 

There is a distinct lack of creativity within large studios nowadays. Everyone just wants to rake in easy money instead of fostering new ideas and creating lasting, impactful stories. 

“I feel that in the past years the quality of sequels has lowered down by a lot, and I think a big reason for this is because movies have a director with an artistic and creative intention but there is a big corporate side to it,” president of the St. Edward’s Film Club Bruno Echt Fusaro said. “If you want to make a good movie, aside from having the skills, you need the money. And for more money you need to align to the rules of the industry. Executive producers are looking for how to make the most profit with the least cost in money and time.”

Some actors are even switching gears away from the movie-making business because of this.

Decorated actor Jessica Lange is said to be turning away from acting because she feels “wonderful films by really great filmmakers, wonderful stories (and) great characters” are now very rare. She believes that today creativity is secondary to corporate profits. Lange also points to big comic book franchise films as a part of this problem. 

Marvel has released at least two movies per year since 2012 and DC Entertainment has released around two per year since 2005. After the superhero craziness surrounding “Avengers: Endgame” and “Justice League,” I’ve felt burnt out with the constant releases. 

I used to be a huge fan of the MCU, but now that the market is so oversaturated, I don’t want to watch any of it. I feel the series ended with “Avengers: Endgame” and everything after that was just reaching for something that was in the past. 

“There is something called the Marvel formula,” Fusaro said. “They always have the same structure for their movies but with different characters — and that still works for them to make a profit. In the past two or three years, the profit from superhero movies (has) lowered. I think the big change was after ‘Avengers: Endgame.’That was an end of an era for a lot of people, including myself, who watched ‘Ironman’ and ‘Captain America.’ I was interested in seeing the end of that story, but now that it’s finished I don’t care about Marvel movies.”

With less and less people taking interest in these sequential superhero franchises and more and more hero films being pumped out each year, it’s no wonder why cinemas are closing. 

Sequels, remakes and superheroes all play a part in why I and many others have not been basking in the popcorn smell of the local cinema, but there is hope.

I think big studios are beginning to notice that people want creativity: They want to be shocked, they want to cry, they want to feel. Movies like “Barbie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” garnered massive amounts of praise and ticket sales because they have that feeling that we’ve been missing for so long—creativity.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Lyft introduced a new feature “Women+ Connect” last September that has recently expanded to more cities. The feature allows riders to request female and nonbinary drivers for preference. It is also encouraging more women and nonbinary people to become Lyft drivers.
OPINION: Lyft’s new “Women+ Connect” feature is the safe travel option that women, nonbinary people have always needed
As the Twilight movie franchise celebrates its 15 year anniversary, its time to revisit the series.
OPINION: "Twilight" deserves an anniversary rewatch
Products which contain any of the four additives, such as Peeps and Halloween’s beloved candy corn, will need a quick recipe fix to stay on shelves. Stouffers frozen meals, certain toaster pastries and many more fan favorites will need to update their recipes as well.
OPINION: California takes a healthy step in the right direction
A loot box is an item, either purchased or earned via gameplay, which provides players with a randomized reward. Despite resistance from the industry, a number of countries have done investigations and/or placed restrictions on loot boxes.
OPINION: It all started with a quarter
Students at St. Edward’s and residents of Austin alike mount bicycles to traverse the city. Despite Austins claims of being a green city, cyclists find the city expressly difficult to ride in. The city attempts to alleviate these hurdles with new policies such as the MetroBike program.
OPINION: Austin's $11.3 million investment in MetroBike program would better serve other transit programs
SAG-AFTRAs strike-friendly Halloween costume guidelines posed confusing question for what attire might be acceptable. Costumes of characters like Spider-Man, found in film, comics and animated TV series could be viewed as following or breaking the rules.
OPINION: SAG-AFTRA’s costume guidelines are counterproductive
More in Viewpoints
Halloween is an opportunity for people to dress up as their favorite characters. However, the holiday also presents an opportunity for huge amounts of waste.
OPINION: Halloween spawns the season of overconsumption
The 2023-24 Homecoming Court poses together after the St. Edwards homecoming parade on Oct. 28. (From left to right) Elysheva Barnett, Kieran Grones, Liberty Vela, Ethan Tobias, Shalom Armijo, Justin Trevino, Anna Southern, Austin Lane.
OPINION: Homecoming nomination process simply favors one group each year
A steakhouse on the corner of 8th Street and Colorado Street in Downtown Austin was tagged in support of Palestine. The writing was quickly removed from the wall.
OPINION: Let's talk about Israel
Fans at the barricade of the Honda Stage at ACL on Oct. 14. Many of these fans were waiting all day just to get that barricade spot.
OPINION: My weekend two ACL music festival experience
CapMetro currently operates a Downtown Rail which only services Austin’s downtown area. The inadequacies of Austin’s CapMetro is an often cited reason for why the city needs better public transportation.
OPINION: Prospective Austin-San Antonio transit doomed to go off the rails just like its predecessor
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
More in Viewpoints / Columns
St. Edward’s American flag is a symbol of the college’s devotion to the principles of the American government. Principles which are currently being tested as political power are abused and misappropriated in our nation’s government.
OPINION: Kevin McCarthy’s historic ousting expresses worrying future for country’s cohesion
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
Thousands gather at Zilker Park for the opening day of Austin City Limits.
OPINION: My Austin City Limits music festival opening day experience as a first-time attendee
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
I-35 runs parallel to Downtown Austin, displaying a row of gleaming lights at dusk while drivers simultaneously sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic across three lanes.
OPINION: We must go back to our roots when advocating against Austin's "abyss of concrete"
The beautiful books hidden in Sorin Hall, tucked away from interference from SEU administration and rare book scalpers.
OPINION: A rather fanciful solution to the lack of books on campus
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *