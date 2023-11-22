The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: “Twilight” deserves an anniversary rewatch

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterNovember 21, 2023
As+the+Twilight+movie+franchise+celebrates+its+15+year+anniversary%2C+its+time+to+revisit+the+series.
Scarlett Houser / Hilltop Views
As the “Twilight” movie franchise celebrates its 15 year anniversary, it’s time to revisit the series.

It’s my favorite time of the year. The trees are almost bare, it’s as cold as it can get in Texas during the fall and it’s miserably wet, which means it’s time for a “Twilight” rewatch.

Set in the dreary town of Forks, Washington, a human, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen, fall in love. But when three other vampires stroll into town, they threaten Bella’s life and her relationship with Edward.

“Twilight” is a movie that some may call cringe or silly, but it is everything to me. OK maybe not everything, but it’s definitely something worth revisiting every year.

With “Twilight” celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Nov. 20, I think people who cast it off as something that’s “only for teenage girls” should give it a chance. Are the movies a feat of cinema? By all means no, but the saga still deserves some respect due to its pop cultural significance.

You cannot scroll through X or TikTok without seeing or hearing something that references “The Twilight Saga.” Funny phrases like “Bella, where the hell have you been loca?” and “This is the skin of a killer, Bella” have been running rampant on my TikTok for you page for years. 

The movies are incredibly culturally relevant. The books and the movies set the stage and were the inspiration for things like “The Vampire Diaries,” “Hotel Transylvania” and even “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which started out as a “Twilight” fanfic. 

Even though “Twilight” has its troubles—terrible effects and mediocre acting—we all have to start somewhere. First, the acting. I know it’s bad, and you know it’s bad, but let’s be real: did we expect it to win an Oscar? No. The ragtag cast makes for interesting and varying performances over the course of the franchise adding to the layers of why people love it.

Although critics often regard them as off-putting, the weirdness and awkwardness of the characters are extremely true to the books. Edward is 117 years old and hasn’t been able to bag a lady throughout his entire immortal life while Bella is a 17-year-old outcast who’s new to town and just plain odd. Why would the actors try to make them cool when there’s already so much material to work with?

Overall, the reason “Twilight” is so good is because it’s so bad. The movie leans into the characters’ broody teenageness, clearly striking gold with its intended audience. Even if you’re not a teenager, I recommend putting yourself back in those uncomfortable desk-chair combos and remembering what it was like to walk around as a high schooler. It’s the worst time of anyone’s life, and “Twilight” perfectly embodies that even with its otherworldly extremes.

I am not asking anyone to take it seriously—make fun of it with your friends, by all means. That’s what it’s for. But at least watch it before completely kicking it to the curb.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Batman has been overused in the past 10 years due to the overproduction of superhero movies, sequels and remakes. Although the big studios love them because they tend to be a large cash grab, some movie goers are just as tired as Batman.
OPINION: "The NeverEnding Story" of sequels, remakes, superheroes
Products which contain any of the four additives, such as Peeps and Halloween’s beloved candy corn, will need a quick recipe fix to stay on shelves. Stouffers frozen meals, certain toaster pastries and many more fan favorites will need to update their recipes as well.
OPINION: California takes a healthy step in the right direction
A loot box is an item, either purchased or earned via gameplay, which provides players with a randomized reward. Despite resistance from the industry, a number of countries have done investigations and/or placed restrictions on loot boxes.
OPINION: It all started with a quarter
Students at St. Edward’s and residents of Austin alike mount bicycles to traverse the city. Despite Austins claims of being a green city, cyclists find the city expressly difficult to ride in. The city attempts to alleviate these hurdles with new policies such as the MetroBike program.
OPINION: Austin's $11.3 million investment in MetroBike program would better serve other transit programs
SAG-AFTRAs strike-friendly Halloween costume guidelines posed confusing question for what attire might be acceptable. Costumes of characters like Spider-Man, found in film, comics and animated TV series could be viewed as following or breaking the rules.
OPINION: SAG-AFTRA’s costume guidelines are counterproductive
Halloween is an opportunity for people to dress up as their favorite characters. However, the holiday also presents an opportunity for huge amounts of waste.
OPINION: Halloween spawns the season of overconsumption
More in Viewpoints
The 2023-24 Homecoming Court poses together after the St. Edwards homecoming parade on Oct. 28. (From left to right) Elysheva Barnett, Kieran Grones, Liberty Vela, Ethan Tobias, Shalom Armijo, Justin Trevino, Anna Southern, Austin Lane.
OPINION: Homecoming nomination process simply favors one group each year
A steakhouse on the corner of 8th Street and Colorado Street in Downtown Austin was tagged in support of Palestine. The writing was quickly removed from the wall.
OPINION: Let's talk about Israel
Fans at the barricade of the Honda Stage at ACL on Oct. 14. Many of these fans were waiting all day just to get that barricade spot.
OPINION: My weekend two ACL music festival experience
CapMetro currently operates a Downtown Rail which only services Austin’s downtown area. The inadequacies of Austin’s CapMetro is an often cited reason for why the city needs better public transportation.
OPINION: Prospective Austin-San Antonio transit doomed to go off the rails just like its predecessor
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
St. Edward’s American flag is a symbol of the college’s devotion to the principles of the American government. Principles which are currently being tested as political power are abused and misappropriated in our nation’s government.
OPINION: Kevin McCarthy’s historic ousting expresses worrying future for country’s cohesion
More in Viewpoints / Columns
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
Thousands gather at Zilker Park for the opening day of Austin City Limits.
OPINION: My Austin City Limits music festival opening day experience as a first-time attendee
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
I-35 runs parallel to Downtown Austin, displaying a row of gleaming lights at dusk while drivers simultaneously sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic across three lanes.
OPINION: We must go back to our roots when advocating against Austin's "abyss of concrete"
The beautiful books hidden in Sorin Hall, tucked away from interference from SEU administration and rare book scalpers.
OPINION: A rather fanciful solution to the lack of books on campus
The letter sent out by Unity Technologies addressing the backlash.
OPINION: Unity has destroyed it’s reputation with video game developers
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *