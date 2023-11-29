The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: Thanksgiving is an important American holiday that can (and should) continue despite its dark origins

Max Hoelker, Copy EditorNovember 29, 2023
Traditional+Thanksgiving+food%2C+at+its+finest%3A+steaming+turkey%2C+cranberry+sauce%2C+fresh+stuffing%2C+and+ready-to-be-mashed+potatoes.%0A
Max Hoelker / Hilltop Views
Traditional Thanksgiving food, at its finest: steaming turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh stuffing, and ready-to-be-mashed potatoes.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays; I gather with extended family, many of which I only see on Turkey Day. As the tradition stands today, Thanksgiving is a time for coming together and sharing an extravagant meal with loved ones. But, Thanksgiving is still controversial. People all across our country have so many opinions on our iconic November holiday. However, despite its dark and complicated origins, Thanksgiving is still an important holiday.

One of the biggest problems people have with Thanksgiving is a lack of accurate education. Many public schools still teach the age-old story of Squanto and the Wampanoag tribe gathering with the Plymouth pilgrims for the first Thanksgiving. While this story isn’t entirely false, the presentation is nefariously inaccurate; the relationship between the Wampanoag and the pilgrims is exaggerated, and the years of massacres that many groups of pilgrims perpetuated against tribes like the Pequot before declaring a “thanksgiving” are entirely left out.

Many people, especially indigenous peoples, are of the opinion that Thanksgiving should be celebrated differently, or not at all, because of this tarnished history. While I respect that opinion, I feel very differently. The history of the massacres of indigenous peoples absolutely needs to be taught in schools. Children need to know what sorts of things have happened on the land they live on. While it certainly is a grim history to acknowledge, it’s an important one, one that will hopefully teach children grace and humility as well as inform them on their country’s complicated history with Natives.

However, an acknowledgment of this history does not invalidate the holiday. For example, multiple dates have historically been used for Thanksgiving, but the holiday in its present form did not exist until the presidency of Abraham Lincoln with his 1863 Proclamation. My point is: The holiday has become something greater than its origins.

Beyond official dates, Thanksgiving in the present era is nothing like its history. In 2023, the fourth Thursday in November is a time of celebration. Families and friends assemble, sometimes for the only time all year, to give thanks for each other and their lives. Food like hearty stuffing, juicy ham, steaming turkey, sticky cranberry sauce and scrumptious mashed potatoes are staples of the holiday, some of which are consumed only on this holiday. It’s a holiday dedicated to giving thanks, something I don’t take enough time to do.

Thanksgiving is a quintessential American holiday. The U.S. is a melting pot of culture; people from all over the world come to this country and bring their traditions and culture with them. It’s one of the things that makes the U.S. beautiful. It’s the only holiday that’s exclusive to us; other countries have their independence days and their Christmases and their Halloweens. Thanksgiving is the only fully-American holiday. I don’t have a lot of connection with my German and English heritage: my culture is American. I grew up with Thanksgiving as one of the biggest holidays of the year, and it still is. Without this holiday, I would lose a meaningful piece of my culture and a time for connection with my loved ones.

Thanksgiving is no longer what it was 200, 300 years ago. Yes, it is important to educate ourselves and others about the history of what a “thanksgiving” has been and the evils that surround the holiday’s origins. And yet, in its current state, Thanksgiving is a celebration of family and food, something that does not come often in these tumultuous times. Thanksgiving is a holiday of joy that should continue to be celebrated for decades to come.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Lyft introduced a new feature “Women+ Connect” last September that has recently expanded to more cities. The feature allows riders to request female and nonbinary drivers for preference. It is also encouraging more women and nonbinary people to become Lyft drivers.
OPINION: Lyft’s new “Women+ Connect” feature is the safe travel option that women, nonbinary people have always needed
As the Twilight movie franchise celebrates its 15 year anniversary, its time to revisit the series.
OPINION: "Twilight" deserves an anniversary rewatch
Batman has been overused in the past 10 years due to the overproduction of superhero movies, sequels and remakes. Although the big studios love them because they tend to be a large cash grab, some movie goers are just as tired as Batman.
OPINION: "The NeverEnding Story" of sequels, remakes, superheroes
Products which contain any of the four additives, such as Peeps and Halloween’s beloved candy corn, will need a quick recipe fix to stay on shelves. Stouffers frozen meals, certain toaster pastries and many more fan favorites will need to update their recipes as well.
OPINION: California takes a healthy step in the right direction
A loot box is an item, either purchased or earned via gameplay, which provides players with a randomized reward. Despite resistance from the industry, a number of countries have done investigations and/or placed restrictions on loot boxes.
OPINION: It all started with a quarter
Students at St. Edward’s and residents of Austin alike mount bicycles to traverse the city. Despite Austins claims of being a green city, cyclists find the city expressly difficult to ride in. The city attempts to alleviate these hurdles with new policies such as the MetroBike program.
OPINION: Austin's $11.3 million investment in MetroBike program would better serve other transit programs
More in Viewpoints
SAG-AFTRAs strike-friendly Halloween costume guidelines posed confusing question for what attire might be acceptable. Costumes of characters like Spider-Man, found in film, comics and animated TV series could be viewed as following or breaking the rules.
OPINION: SAG-AFTRA’s costume guidelines are counterproductive
Halloween is an opportunity for people to dress up as their favorite characters. However, the holiday also presents an opportunity for huge amounts of waste.
OPINION: Halloween spawns the season of overconsumption
The 2023-24 Homecoming Court poses together after the St. Edwards homecoming parade on Oct. 28. (From left to right) Elysheva Barnett, Kieran Grones, Liberty Vela, Ethan Tobias, Shalom Armijo, Justin Trevino, Anna Southern, Austin Lane.
OPINION: Homecoming nomination process simply favors one group each year
A steakhouse on the corner of 8th Street and Colorado Street in Downtown Austin was tagged in support of Palestine. The writing was quickly removed from the wall.
OPINION: Let's talk about Israel
Fans at the barricade of the Honda Stage at ACL on Oct. 14. Many of these fans were waiting all day just to get that barricade spot.
OPINION: My weekend two ACL music festival experience
CapMetro currently operates a Downtown Rail which only services Austin’s downtown area. The inadequacies of Austin’s CapMetro is an often cited reason for why the city needs better public transportation.
OPINION: Prospective Austin-San Antonio transit doomed to go off the rails just like its predecessor
More in Viewpoints / Columns
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
St. Edward’s American flag is a symbol of the college’s devotion to the principles of the American government. Principles which are currently being tested as political power are abused and misappropriated in our nation’s government.
OPINION: Kevin McCarthy’s historic ousting expresses worrying future for country’s cohesion
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
Thousands gather at Zilker Park for the opening day of Austin City Limits.
OPINION: My Austin City Limits music festival opening day experience as a first-time attendee
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
I-35 runs parallel to Downtown Austin, displaying a row of gleaming lights at dusk while drivers simultaneously sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic across three lanes.
OPINION: We must go back to our roots when advocating against Austin's "abyss of concrete"
About the Contributor
Max Hoelker, Copy Editor
Max is a sophomore English literature major with a minor in psychology. Although this is his first year with Hilltop Views, he is ecstatic to dive into writing, editing and all things in between. In his limited free time, Max loves to spend time with friends and read.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *