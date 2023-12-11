The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023

Chloe Almendarez, Managing EditorDecember 11, 2023
Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Dec. 6, 2023.

 

Executive Report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano gave an update on early voting on campus stating that the university is “working on creating a sustainable plan for students to participate in early voting.”

 

Financials

– A funding request from the Graduate Business Student Association for an event in their Entrepreneur’s Summit on the Hilltop series (approved);

– A funding request from the Psychological Society for an unwind and destress before finals event (approved).

 

New Business

Two new members were inducted into the Student Government Association: senior Erin Franklin, judicial officer, and senior Ryann Kuosman, assistant director of Big Event.

 

Pro Tempore Selection

To continue the transition of senate leadership power from former vice president Matthew Gerrets to current vice president Justin Trevino, the senate voted to select a Pro Tempore. The pro tempore will act as a close collaborator with Trevino during his time in office. In the case of absence or inability to fulfill his duties, the elected pro tempore will step in.

Two senators delivered speeches, and after an anonymous paper slip vote, Trevino announced senator Austin Lane as his pro tempore.

 

The meeting concluded at 7:15 p.m. with a final roll call.
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring politics, education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

