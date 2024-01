Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Jan. 17, 2024.

New Business

Two new members were inducted into the Student Government Association: sophomore Bliss Jungo, chief financial representative, and freshman Ripley Petrovic, judicial officer.

Financials

A funding request by Women in Stem for an event on Jan. 24 featuring guest speaker Tammy Okabayashi (approved).

The meeting concluded at 7:14 p.m. with a final roll call.