The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

My top five tips when packing for a semester abroad

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterJanuary 24, 2024
Obviously%2C+Topper+needed+to+be+shoved+in+my+carry-on+suitcase+too%21+Hes+just+another+thing+I+packed+with+me+to+remind+me+of+home.
Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views
Obviously, Topper needed to be shoved in my carry-on suitcase too! He’s just another thing I packed with me to remind me of home.

Cramming your entire life into a few suitcases isn’t easy. You’re constantly weighing options and asking questions. What do the local people wear over there? Which shirts should I bring, and which should be left behind? Those are some of the many questions I asked myself as I began packing to move across the globe to Galway, Ireland as a part of St. Edward’s University’s study abroad program. I struggled, but hopefully my struggles will help prospective study abroad students, as I’ve compiled my top tips for packing.

  1. Do your research. Researching the city and country that you will be moving to is a must. You will need to know what the weather is like in your area and pack accordingly. For example, I moved to a coastal city in January; the weather in Galway this time of year is normally chilly (below 40 degrees Fahrenheit) and rainy, so I packed clothing that would keep me warm in the cold, Irish winter. Also, do your research about campus life and campus activities — YouTube is a great place for this. I watched vlogs from Irish students already attending the university so I could get a grasp on what life is like. 
  2.  Overpacking is a no-go. Nobody wants to be that person sitting on the floor of the airport rearranging their belongings to fit the 50 pound maximum weight limit of their suitcase. I tried to make my suitcase a capsule wardrobe. In my capsule wardrobe, I brought things that I could easily mix and match and knew I would be wearing often. This is great for creating outfits with fewer things in my closet. For me this was denim, a few jackets and loads of sweaters and long-sleeved shirts to layer. Be sure to leave your hairstyling tools at home, because the wattage between countries varies, and you don’t want to burn your hair off or start a fire.

    Whatever makes you feel at home can help ease the homesickness when you’re abroad. (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
  3. Prepare to spend some money upon arrival. Know that you are going to be buying things once you get to your destination. You will see how locals dress and will want to pick up a few things to conform to their fashion tastes. When packing your suitcase, allow for some extra room to pack the things you picked up during your many travels. Since moving to Ireland, I go out more often than I did in Austin (sorry 6th Street, the Irish pubs are way better), so I bought a few more tops after I saw what people were wearing out and will want to bring them back to SEU in the fall.
  4. Pack for the activities you plan on doing. Depending on what your interests are, you’ll get involved in different things on and off campus. I like doing yoga, so I made sure to bring leggings and tank tops to stretch in. As I mentioned previously, do some research on your university and program to find out what extracurriculars you may want to try. They’re a great way to make friends and get to know people. 
  5. Bring whatever makes you comfortable. Many times, I was asked “why are you bringing that when you can just buy one there?” or “do you really need this?” Yes, I do need that framed photo of my dear cat, Chris. I feel that if you want to be comfortable in a new space you must make it comfortable. I brought a lot of the same decorations to Ireland that I normally have on the walls of my St. Andre apartment. Whatever makes you feel at home can help ease the homesickness when you’re abroad. 

Overall, my number-one piece of advice is to do your research and to be comfortable, whether that means comfortable clothing or a comfortable space. Pack what will bring you joy and keep you going all semester long. It can be hard being away from friends and family, but studying abroad is a decision I can’t imagine regretting. Happy packing!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
This last Thanksgiving, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” prequel even emerged on the big screen. It features Coriolanus Snow’s development, before becoming the oppressive President of Panem everyone is all too familiar with in the original trilogy.
OPINION: The “Hunger Games” prequel seems scared of showing the bestial-herd instinct of society
Melissa, along with the rest of the Hilltop Views editorial staff, poses in front of the iconic red doors. Melissa walks out these same doors, out into the working world, with all of the knowledge and compassion that she gained in the Hilltop Views newsroom.
FAREWELL: Sports editor says goodbye to the newsroom
Senior Life and Arts / Photo Editor, Kennady Basdekis-Morin
FAREWELL: How to say goodbye with a lump in your throat
The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on the weekend of the annual meeting.
The biggest weekend in religious studies
Traditional Thanksgiving food, at its finest: steaming turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh stuffing, and ready-to-be-mashed potatoes.
OPINION: Thanksgiving is an important American holiday that can (and should) continue despite its dark origins
Lyft introduced a new feature “Women+ Connect” last September that has recently expanded to more cities. The feature allows riders to request female and nonbinary drivers for preference. It is also encouraging more women and nonbinary people to become Lyft drivers.
OPINION: Lyft’s new “Women+ Connect” feature is the safe travel option that women, nonbinary people have always needed
More in Viewpoints
As the Twilight movie franchise celebrates its 15 year anniversary, its time to revisit the series.
OPINION: "Twilight" deserves an anniversary rewatch
Batman has been overused in the past 10 years due to the overproduction of superhero movies, sequels and remakes. Although the big studios love them because they tend to be a large cash grab, some movie goers are just as tired as Batman.
OPINION: "The NeverEnding Story" of sequels, remakes, superheroes
Products which contain any of the four additives, such as Peeps and Halloween’s beloved candy corn, will need a quick recipe fix to stay on shelves. Stouffers frozen meals, certain toaster pastries and many more fan favorites will need to update their recipes as well.
OPINION: California takes a healthy step in the right direction
A loot box is an item, either purchased or earned via gameplay, which provides players with a randomized reward. Despite resistance from the industry, a number of countries have done investigations and/or placed restrictions on loot boxes.
OPINION: It all started with a quarter
Students at St. Edward’s and residents of Austin alike mount bicycles to traverse the city. Despite Austins claims of being a green city, cyclists find the city expressly difficult to ride in. The city attempts to alleviate these hurdles with new policies such as the MetroBike program.
OPINION: Austin's $11.3 million investment in MetroBike program would better serve other transit programs
SAG-AFTRAs strike-friendly Halloween costume guidelines posed confusing question for what attire might be acceptable. Costumes of characters like Spider-Man, found in film, comics and animated TV series could be viewed as following or breaking the rules.
OPINION: SAG-AFTRA’s costume guidelines are counterproductive
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Halloween is an opportunity for people to dress up as their favorite characters. However, the holiday also presents an opportunity for huge amounts of waste.
OPINION: Halloween spawns the season of overconsumption
The 2023-24 Homecoming Court poses together after the St. Edwards homecoming parade on Oct. 28. (From left to right) Elysheva Barnett, Kieran Grones, Liberty Vela, Ethan Tobias, Shalom Armijo, Justin Trevino, Anna Southern, Austin Lane.
OPINION: Homecoming nomination process simply favors one group each year
A steakhouse on the corner of 8th Street and Colorado Street in Downtown Austin was tagged in support of Palestine. The writing was quickly removed from the wall.
OPINION: Let's talk about Israel
Fans at the barricade of the Honda Stage at ACL on Oct. 14. Many of these fans were waiting all day just to get that barricade spot.
OPINION: My weekend two ACL music festival experience
CapMetro currently operates a Downtown Rail which only services Austin’s downtown area. The inadequacies of Austin’s CapMetro is an often cited reason for why the city needs better public transportation.
OPINION: Prospective Austin-San Antonio transit doomed to go off the rails just like its predecessor
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *