OPINION: Why you should study abroad in Edinburgh, Scotland

Rebeca Morales, ReporterFebruary 6, 2024
Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views
Edinburgh is a charming and beautiful place, and I would like to point out a couple of reasons why it could be a perfect match for you.

Do you have a 2.7 GPA, a thirst for adventure and a boatload of thermic clothing? If the answer is yes to most of these (especially the first one), then studying abroad in Scotland might be right for you.

Edinburgh is a beautiful city with Gothic architecture and a rich history, located in northern Great Britain. (Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views)

Edinburgh is a beautiful city with Gothic architecture and a rich history, located in northern Great Britain. It’s a charming and beautiful place, and I would like to point out a couple of reasons why Edinburgh could be a perfect match for you.

Scotland is a prime location for those interested in the outdoors, hiking or camping. (Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views)

Scotland is a prime location for those interested in the outdoors, hiking or camping. The landscape is beautiful, with small hikes like Arthur’s Seat — which is easily accessible — and the Isle of Skye, with its pristine blue water and white sandy beaches. Scotland also has some of the tastiest tap water in the world, and it’s quite a neat experience to drink it straight from a river’s source if you’re hiking. Just make sure to be upstream from the livestock because then it can get ugly.

The second (and most obvious) reason to study in Edinburgh is the “dark academia” vibe. If that aesthetic is what you’re searching for, Edinburgh is the place to be. (Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views)

The second (and most obvious) reason to study in Edinburgh is the “dark academia” vibe. If that aesthetic is what you’re searching for, Edinburgh is the place to be. This city is the embodiment of it; every single corner is ”dark academia” to the core. The city is also home to one of the most prestigious universities in Great Britain, The University of Edinburgh, where you can go study with a day pass to fully embrace the spirit of academia.

Edinburgh has a vibrant student life with three universities in the city and a lot of opportunities to make friends. I recommend joining the Erasmus Student Network because it offers very affordable travel for exchange students, in case you want to visit any other country. 

This city is also incredibly unique because you get the best of both worlds: Scotland and England. Although they’re not the same, there is still traditional high tea at the Dome and the Scottish spinoff of English Breakfast — Scottish Breakfast — which is absolutely delicious. This city is also a hotspot for Harry Potter fans, where the famous Victoria Street in the center inspired the just as famous Diagon’s Alley. You can also take the train to Hogwarts near Glasgow, an hour away from “Edi,” as the locals put it. 

Edinburgh is incredibly rich in history. The Scots are incredibly proud, and they will make it known they are Scottish and definitely not British. I will not elaborate further because I don’t want to spoil anything, and it is fun to hear it from them. 

Pictured are some of the advertisements I saw during my time in Scotland. (Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views)

Not too far from Edinburgh  there is also the famous St. Andrew’s golf course, which is incredibly famous as the oldest golf course in the world. So, if you are into golf, this is a sign. I would recommend booking it way before you head across the pond because there is always a waitlist. 

Overall, studying abroad is a great opportunity to meet new people and do new things, and this hidden gem of a city will surely not disappoint.

