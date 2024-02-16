Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 14, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Feb. 14, 2024.

Executive report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced that the details for shuttle transportation for early voting, a collaboration between Student Government Association, Feminist Leadership in Practice and Bridge Hilltop, have been finalized.

Legislative report

Senator Max Hoelker updated the senate on the Living Out the Holy Cross Mission Committee. In their most recent meeting, the committee discussed their current work to reevaluate student experiences, as well as the recent renaming of the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence ;

Senator Tate Burchfield and Senator Luis Rios noted their recent tabling efforts asking students about signs of inclusion on campus, and asked students to notify them if there are any questions or comments regarding the topic.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green detailed continuous issues concerning parking on campus. She cautioned students to not park in “reserved” lots or in the faculty lot regardless of how little time is spent there or if there is someone waiting in the vehicle. Additionally, if students park in ParkATX spots, they will need to pay Park ATX, even if they have an SEU parking pass. Lastly, Green noted that if a zone is marked unavailable, students may not park there.

Big Event

Big Event Director Laura Chappel announced that Big Event registration opened on Monday, Feb. 12, and encouraged people to sign up by Feb. 22 to secure a Big Event t-shirt.

Inductions

One new member, junior Dawson Kinnamon, was inducted into SGA as a Judicial Officer.

New business

A funding request from the American Marketing Association for food and drink supplies for a guest speaker event featuring Katy Crist event on Feb. 22 in Carter Auditorium (approved);

A funding request from the Economics Club for a guest speaker event featuring Xu Chen, Ph.D, discussing the housing market in China on Feb. 22 in Trustee 203 (approved);

A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance for attendance at a local dance group performance on Feb. 21 (approved);

A funding request from the Economics Club for a casual club gathering on Feb. 15 (approved).

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:23 p.m.