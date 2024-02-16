The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 14, 2024

Chloe Almendarez, Managing EditorFebruary 16, 2024
The+gallery+and+members+of+the+senate+prepare+for+the+weekly+SGA+senate+meeting+in+the+St.+Andr%C3%A9+Multipurpose+Room+to+begin.
Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views
The gallery and members of the senate prepare for the weekly SGA senate meeting in the St. André Multipurpose Room to begin.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Feb. 14, 2024.

Executive report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced that the details for shuttle transportation for early voting, a collaboration between Student Government Association, Feminist Leadership in Practice and Bridge Hilltop, have been finalized.

Legislative report

  • Senator Max Hoelker updated the senate on the Living Out the Holy Cross Mission Committee. In their most recent meeting, the committee discussed their current work to reevaluate student experiences, as well as the recent renaming of the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence;
  • Senator Tate Burchfield and Senator Luis Rios noted their recent tabling efforts asking students about signs of inclusion on campus, and asked students to notify them if there are any questions or comments regarding the topic.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green detailed continuous issues concerning parking on campus. She cautioned students to not park in “reserved” lots or in the faculty lot regardless of how little time is spent there or if there is someone waiting in the vehicle. Additionally, if students park in ParkATX spots, they will need to pay Park ATX, even if they have an SEU parking pass. Lastly, Green noted that if a zone is marked unavailable, students may not park there.

Big Event

Big Event Director Laura Chappel announced that Big Event registration opened on Monday, Feb. 12, and encouraged people to sign up by Feb. 22 to secure a Big Event t-shirt.

Junior Dawson Kinnamon is inducted into the Student Government Association by taking an oath of office. (Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views)

Inductions

One new member, junior Dawson Kinnamon, was inducted into SGA as a Judicial Officer.

New business

  • A funding request from the American Marketing Association for food and drink supplies for a guest speaker event featuring Katy Crist event on Feb. 22 in Carter Auditorium (approved);
  • A funding request from the Economics Club for a guest speaker event featuring Xu Chen, Ph.D, discussing the housing market in China on Feb. 22 in Trustee 203 (approved);
  • A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance for attendance at a local dance group performance on Feb. 21 (approved);
  • A funding request from the Economics Club for a casual club gathering on Feb. 15 (approved).

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:23 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
St. Edward’s associate professor of finance Sung Suh (right) during the Q&A.
Kozmetsky Center returns with conversation over International Conflict
Senior ENSP student Katie Gay was one of the four students who attended the annual TRACS conference on South Padre Island. She along with her fellow students and faculty presented an appropriately unorthodox seminar for the canoe making program at St. Edward’s.
St. Edward’s takes on annual college sustainability summit to learn, showcase programs
Dr. Richard Bautch joins the senate to discuss Convocation 2024.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 8, 2024
The SGA senate held their second meeting of the semester this week.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 31, 2024
Costume sketches for Peter and The Starcatcher designed by Cassidy Barber.
MMNT takes off to Neverland with their latest production
The Student Government Association met for its first meeting this semester this past Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 17, 2024
More in News / SGA
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023
Students gather in Mabee Ballroom to witness the induction ceremony and the weekly senate meeting. The meeting was led by former SGA vice president Matthew Gerrets.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 29, 2023
President Fuentes stands in front of the audience during this weeks Student Government Association senate meeting to give her State of the University Address.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 8, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Student Government Association Vice President Matthew Garrets sits at the head of the table during this weeks senate meeting alongside other senate members and senators.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 18, 2023
Student Government Association Vice President Matthew Garrets sits in with other members in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room during a weekly senate meeting.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 11, 2023
About the Contributor
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *