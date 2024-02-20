The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: Rethink35 lawsuit could save Austinites from billion dollar budget, traffic headache

Tate Burchfield, Staff WriterFebruary 20, 2024
Rethink35+as+an+advocacy+group+has+student+leaders+on+campuses+across+Austin%2C+as+a+way+to+ensure+that+student+voices+are+heard+on+the+issue+of+the+I-35+expansion.+As+a+campus%2C+St.+Edward%E2%80%99s+is+bounded+by+the+highway%2C+and+its+expansion+could+have+negative+effects+on+our+community%E2%80%99s+health+due+to+carbon+dioxide+emissions.
Evan Younger / Hilltop Views
Rethink35 as an advocacy group has student leaders on campuses across Austin, as a way to ensure that student voices are heard on the issue of the I-35 expansion. As a campus, St. Edward’s is bounded by the highway, and its expansion could have negative effects on our community’s health due to carbon dioxide emissions.

The constant battle between certain citizens of Austin and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has taken another twist with the advocacy group Rethink35 and several other plaintiffs filing a joint lawsuit against the department.

The lawsuit centers on the proposed expansion of Interstate 35, and argues that its expansion goes against the National Environmental Protection Act and several civil rights principles. The plaintiffs, which include the Save Our Springs Alliance and Austin Justice Coalition, argue that the project is “failing to properly consider the environmental consequences and environmental injustice impacts.”

Rethink35 previously tried to sue TxDOT for their proposed I-35 expansion in August of 2023, but have since reassessed their legal situation and devoted all of their resources toward this new suit. Still, this will most likely be resources and energy wasted as TxDOT has never had a highway expansion successfully blocked by a lawsuit. Despite the stacking evidence, TxDOT is an organization backed by many oil and gas companies which lobby for the creation of more highways. 

In their new lawsuit, they allege that TxDOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) due to the fact they did not search for practical alternatives. Principally, they claim that TxDOT is aware of the negative environmental impact of the expansion and have not sought a method to avoid them. This argument is based on the legal precedent that environmental impact statements are meant for government agencies to “rigorously explore and objectively evaluate all reasonable outcomes.” 

While it can be stated that their Environmental Impact Survey (EIS) failed to search for alternatives, TxDOT claims that there is simply no alternative for the project. According to TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, “we have carefully followed and even exceeded the environmental and legal requirements to advance this project. We don’t believe that the actions of these opponents have merit. TxDOT intends to continue to press forward to deliver the I-35 Capital Express Central project.”

TxDOT posits that they have crafted a thorough project which takes into consideration over “18,000” citizens, community leaders and groups. However, Rethink35 states that they failed to hear any public comments after they created their EIS.

“TxDOT is required by law to do a bunch of public engagement and solicit comments from the public,” Rethink35 Board Member Miriam Schoenfield. “In a case like this, the public doesn’t like the project and they receive a lot of pushback. They then claim ‘we did so much public engagement!’ without mentioning the result of said public engagement.”

TxDOT, in response to negative feedback about the implications of the project, seems to throw up their hands. As an organization, TxDOT claims that they have done everything they can to evaluate the environment and have offered all they can due in mitigating the damage of the I-35 expansion. But, those of the 100 homes and businesses that the expansion will destroy and displace would differ. 

Although this line of logic is valid, ultimately the fight against TxDOT, though valiantly fought, may amount to nothing. Civil action against the government is an immense task, and the Texas Government has refuted all accounts the plaintiffs have brought up -– on both the civil rights and environmental front. 

Despite the strength of Rethink35’s case against TxDOT’s proposed project, the fate of the case is in the air. 

“TxDOT has 60 days from the filing date to respond,” Schoenfield stated. “From there the case could be decided just from the reports provided by the two sides, or potentially brought to trial.”

For now, citizens of Austin, like many at St. Edward’s, irritably wait to see potential action against TxDOT by an underdog voice representing the millions affected by the agency’s plans.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
The 96th Oscars features several astounding films in the Best Picture category. Tune in on March 10 to see who takes home gold.
OPINION: The Academy will have a hard time choosing Best Picture winner
What message are the Grammys intentionally or unintentionally sending with Album of the Year winners?
OPINION: The Grammys continue their streak of snubbing Black artists
Palworld is an open world multiplayer survival game with a powerful crafting system and 137 pals for you to find, fight and capture.
OPINION: Palworld is shaking up video games
Texas Rising is a student organization in partnership with the Texas Freedom Network which seeks to increase votership amongst college students. Texas Rising hosts a variety of events at St. Edward’s and other universities before and during election season.
OPINION: Texas primary election sets the stage for general election in November
Although Royal Caribbeans headquarters are based in Miami, they operate several cruise terminals throughout the world. In 2022, the company created their own exclusive cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas which cost over $125 million to build.
OPINION: “Icon of the Seas” vessel could compound adverse effects of cruises exponentially
Edinburgh is a charming and beautiful place, and I would like to point out a couple of reasons why it could be a perfect match for you.
OPINION: Why you should study abroad in Edinburgh, Scotland
More in Viewpoints
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
OPINION: The state of the game industrys past, present, future
OPINION: The state of the game industry's past, present, future
Austin City Hall, located between 2nd Street and Cesar Chavez, is the location of the Austin City Council and many other city officials’ offices. Every Thursday, the Austin City Council holds general meetings in which citizens are invited to watch and a limited number are allowed to speak. For more information about your local council representative, see the City of Austin’s website.
OPINION: Acevedo selection casts doubts on city manager Garza’s leadership, Austin’s civil structure in its entirety
Professor Risa Ginther is going over her lessons in the adjunct professor offices. She makes an effort to integrate popular culture and her students interests with the textbook lessons to make sure students stay interested and engaged.
OPINION: Students have an interest in adding a Japanese minor, the university should listen
This last Thanksgiving, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” prequel even emerged on the big screen. It features Coriolanus Snow’s development, before becoming the oppressive President of Panem everyone is all too familiar with in the original trilogy.
OPINION: The “Hunger Games” prequel seems scared of showing the bestial-herd instinct of society
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Obviously, Topper needed to be shoved in my carry-on suitcase too! Hes just another thing I packed with me to remind me of home.
My top five tips when packing for a semester abroad
Melissa, along with the rest of the Hilltop Views editorial staff, poses in front of the iconic red doors. Melissa walks out these same doors, out into the working world, with all of the knowledge and compassion that she gained in the Hilltop Views newsroom.
FAREWELL: Sports editor says goodbye to the newsroom
Senior Life and Arts / Photo Editor, Kennady Basdekis-Morin
FAREWELL: How to say goodbye with a lump in your throat
The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on the weekend of the annual meeting.
The biggest weekend in religious studies
Traditional Thanksgiving food, at its finest: steaming turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh stuffing, and mashed potatoes.
OPINION: Thanksgiving is an important American holiday that can (and should) continue despite its dark origins
Lyft introduced a new feature “Women+ Connect” last September that has recently expanded to more cities. The feature allows riders to request female and nonbinary drivers for preference. It is also encouraging more women and nonbinary people to become Lyft drivers.
OPINION: Lyft’s new “Women+ Connect” feature is the safe travel option that women, nonbinary people have always needed
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston Native and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *