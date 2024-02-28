Eat, Pray, Love: Taste of Ethiopia, No Fork, No Problem!

Just a short 15-minute walk from campus lies a restaurant that can transport you to the continent where life began. Taste of Ethiopia II offers authentic Ethiopian cuisine and hard-to-beat prices. This restaurant does not just offer food, but also a unique dining experience: There is no cutlery. Honestly, I liked the fact there was no cutlery in sight because it enhanced the experience and made every one of us sitting there commit to eating without hands.

One of the most memorable aspects is the way the food is served. Most of the dishes have a curry-like consistency and are served in a massive basket, which takes up a large part of the table. They are served over fluffy, air-filled bread which is used to pick up the pieces of meat or vegetables. The bread also covers most of the basket, so there is no need to ration.

The restaurant also merits a visit for a sweet treat run. They offer Ethiopian coffee and baklava, which I have had trouble finding in Austin. For those who are above 21 years of age, Taste of Ethiopia II also has a nice wine selection from Africa for those with sophisticated palates (I can’t personally vouch for the wine because I don’t drink, but several foodie friends rave about it).

The staff is incredibly kind and caring, giving their honest opinion about selections and constantly checking up on us. You can tell they put their all into making sure their customers have a pleasant experience. This is an ideally located place for first-years and students who live on campus because of its proximity to the university. The restaurant also offers lunch buffets. Next time you think about ordering takeout or can’t decide what to eat, consider Taste of Ethiopia II.