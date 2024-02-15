The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Austin Creative Reuse: The Sustainable Solution

Clarice Claiborne, ReporterFebruary 15, 2024
The+front+entrance%2C+adorned+with+Calder+Kamin%E2%80%99s+unicorn.+Austin+Creative+Reuse+is+located+in+Windsor+Park%2C+off+Wheless+Lane+and+Briarcliff+Boulevard.
Clarice Claiborne / Hilltop Views
The front entrance, adorned with Calder Kamin’s unicorn. Austin Creative Reuse is located in Windsor Park, off Wheless Lane and Briarcliff Boulevard.

A tub full of silverware for 10 cents a piece. A rack of fabric, a dollar a yard. Massive picture frames that have been broken and repaired. A box of yellowing postcards, complete with 50-year-old, heartfelt notes on the back. Austin Creative Reuse offers a sustainable, long term solution for creatives in the city to get supplies without breaking the bank, while simultaneously preserving the environment. 

Austin Creative Reuse was founded in 2009 by a group of educators, artists and community experts, and was 100% volunteer run, now able to pay employees to run the store. Sustained by donations, this store quickly became a local favorite. In 2020, they moved to their current location in the Windsor Park neighborhood. In 2021, they received their one millionth pound of donated materials. Sustained by generous donations and volunteer work, the heart of this establishment is its affordability, notably its bucket section. For $5, you can fill an orange Home Depot bucket with as much as you can fit!

As I step inside and peruse the aisles, I find that the values that founded this store are still alive and well. It’s completely packed with shoppers, carts and baskets piled high with supplies. I tend to gravitate to the section of reading materials, full of faded magazines and cut up newspapers. It’s a time capsule in its own right, and I’ve brought home more than a reasonable amount of vintage postcards. 

Not only does Austin Creative Reuse offer cheap art supplies, they also provide volunteer opportunities, workshops and art camps for kids. One of their more popular events is Reuse on the Runway, a cosplay and drag night, debuting fashion made from recycled materials. To get involved with these opportunities, visit Austin Creative Reuse’s website: https://austincreativereuse.org/our-story

Calder Kamin’s Unicorn, found at the front entrance. The body was crafted out of second hand materials. Its mane, skin, and tail were made with Mardi Gras beads. (Clarice Claiborne / Hilltop Views)

“We just wanna make it as accessible to the community as we can,” employee Peyton Simms said. “So, I think we’re always keeping that in mind, going forward. I’m grateful to work at such a fun and unique place.” 

“I’m always making something different,” Hattie Marks, a store regular, said. “It’s hard to find what you’re looking for, especially for good prices. This treasure trove is here, you gotta use it . . . I’d much rather source materials ethically than go buy a ginormous cowhide at Tandy.”

The cherry on top is the collaboration between Austin Creative Reuse and local artists that liven up the space. Calder Kamin, educator, advocate and artist, uses recycled materials to craft vivid, brightly colored creatures. Among her work is the purple unicorn with butterfly wings found at the entrance of the store. 

So, before you doom your loose buttons and fabric scraps to the landfill, consider donating them to Austin Creative Reuse. Not only are you supporting a local business, but your second-hand items will find their way into a loving home.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Students and staff gather to appreciate the diverse library that St. Edward’s offers.
SEU celebrates Black History Month with a vast reading collection featuring Black authors, storytellers
The casual and beginner-friendly nature for many of Command G’s events allow for a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere while students flip through magazines looking for inspiration and pages to cut out and add to their respective vision boards.
Students reflect on aspirations for the new year by making vision boards
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
People around Austin flocked to South Congress to attend the 17th annual Jo’s Chili Cook-Off. The competition hosted many different teams from across the city and showcased their culinary talents.
Jo’s 17th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off Spices Up South Congress
Illustration of Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron as the Von Erich brothers in their wrestling attire. The Iron Claw was released in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2023 -- Go check it out!
REVIEW: A24 steps into the ring with “The Iron Claw” movie
Daniel Mendoza looking at his and his peers’ artwork.
“Rise Up”: An art gallery showcasing top talent on the hilltop
More in Life and Arts/EAT Pray Love
Kendra Scott Cafe on South Congress offers a surprisingly unique range of beverage options from their full service coffee bar.
Eat, Pray, Love: Which Austin coffee shop is your match made in heaven?
Wee poses proudly in front of her menu, tucked away in the corner of a Shell gas station. She was excited to greet guests and welcome them into her restaurant.
Eat, Pray, Love: This hidden gem can be found within a West Campus Shell gas station
Sweet Memes is in full wing with their over-the-top seasonal decorations for the upcoming holiday season.
Eat, Pray, Love: Decadent South Congress confectionery presents tasty delights to please all the senses
More in Uncategorized
Professor Downs Sews passion for quilting and teaching together
Professor Downs Sews passion for quilting and teaching together
VISU department honors adjunct faculty with open gallery reception, highlighting their various talents and interests.
School of Visual Arts honors talented adjunct professors in inspiring, exuberant showcase
Semi-frozen chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick. Maybe not the best choice for a cold day, but satisfying nonetheless.
REVIEW: Top foodie favorites from the Texas Renaissance Festival
Finished prints of patrons. Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Patrick, and St. Francis of Assisi were popular choices.
Campus Ministry gets crafty, marking All Saints’ Day with color
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
In the historic downtown of Lockhart, the Caldwell County Courthouse was initially completed in 1894. It got a historic restoration completed in early 2000.
Following smoke signals to Texas Monthly's 14th annual BBQ Festival in Lockhart, TX

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *