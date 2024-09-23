Eat, Pray, Love: A slice of Belfast Charm in Austin

Nestled between the lively hum of The Dead Rabbit and Friends Bar on Austin’s infamously rowdy 6th Street, Neighborhood Cafe stands as a refreshing new addition to the city’s coffee scene. Originally hailing from the vibrant streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland where it made its debut in 2021, the original Neighborhood Cafe quickly gained a reputation as a purveyor of exceptional coffee.

Neighborhood opened its doors officially on August 22, establishing itself as Austin’s very own slice of Belfast charm. Walking into Neighborhood is like stepping into the living room of your rich relative with impeccable maximalist taste – green velvet couches, touches of greenery with beautiful wooden contrasts, all combined with warm lighting that immediately makes the space feel inviting. The decor is intricate and intentional whilst maintaining a certain elegance.

The menu offers a seamless blend of American classics punctuated with subtle Irish influences. The elevated brunch options are plenty– from a kouign amann pastry to a hearty Guinness beef quesadilla, there is something for everyone. The all-day breakfast menu shines with standouts like the Neighborhood Breakfast Sandwich, featuring thick-cut bacon and Irish cheddar, while options such as the charred chicken Caesar salad provide a fresh and flavorful midday pick-me-up. ​Caffeine addicts will appreciate the classic options available as well as the feature offerings, such as the iced tiramisu latte or the piccolo split.

The iced tiramisu latte can only be described as a near perfect emulation of the Italian dessert: a successful combination of deep and rich espresso flavor with a creamy decadence of mascarpone, sprinkled with cocoa. Its rich flavor is best paired with a plain butter croissant to counteract its decadence. While a classic and slightly bitter (if served black) americano is a perfect pairing for the whipped ricotta & confit tomato, which offers a generously rich yet enjoyable portion.

The feeling of warmth transcends the decor and into every moment of the ordering experience, with friendly baristas and excellent timely service. The space is a poised curation and ode to the cafe’s Irish heritage. The vibe is perfectly balanced: the music hums low enough for those looking to focus and work, yet vibrant enough for anyone wanting to sit back and savor the full experience. Whether you’re immersing yourself in a project or catching up with friends over a cup of coffee, Neighborhood Cafe sets the stage for both!

As well as offering an incredibly enjoyable coffee and culinary experience, Neighborhood cafe has a distinctive warm ambiance, a capsule of Irish culture and a feeling of elegance that evaporates when you walk out the door.