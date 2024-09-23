The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Eat, Pray, Love: A slice of Belfast Charm in Austin

Nicole Williams Quezada, ReporterSeptember 23, 2024
Nicole Williams Quezada / Hilltop Views
The iced tiramisu latte combination of espresso flavor with mascarpone and cocoa is not to be missed!

Nestled between the lively hum of The Dead Rabbit and Friends Bar on Austin’s infamously rowdy 6th Street, Neighborhood Cafe stands as a refreshing new addition to the city’s coffee scene. Originally hailing from the vibrant streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland where it made its debut in 2021, the original Neighborhood Cafe quickly gained a reputation as a purveyor of exceptional coffee. 

Neighborhood opened its doors officially on August 22, establishing itself as Austin’s very own slice of Belfast charm. Walking into Neighborhood is like stepping into the living room of your rich relative with impeccable maximalist taste – green velvet couches, touches of greenery with beautiful wooden contrasts, all combined with warm lighting that immediately makes the space feel inviting. The decor is intricate and intentional whilst maintaining a certain elegance. 

The atmosphere inside is very welcoming and unique for patrons. (Nicole Williams Quezada / Hilltop Views)

The menu offers a seamless blend of American classics punctuated with subtle Irish influences. The elevated brunch options are plenty– from a kouign amann pastry to a hearty Guinness beef quesadilla, there is something for everyone. The all-day breakfast menu shines with standouts like the Neighborhood Breakfast Sandwich, featuring thick-cut bacon and Irish cheddar, while options such as the charred chicken Caesar salad provide a fresh and flavorful midday pick-me-up. ​Caffeine addicts will appreciate the classic options available as well as the feature offerings, such as the iced tiramisu latte or the piccolo split. 

The iced tiramisu latte can only be described as a near perfect emulation of the Italian dessert: a successful combination of deep and rich espresso flavor with a creamy decadence of mascarpone, sprinkled with cocoa. Its rich flavor is best paired with a plain butter croissant to counteract its decadence. While a classic and slightly bitter (if served black) americano is a perfect pairing for the whipped ricotta & confit tomato, which offers a generously rich yet enjoyable portion. 

The feeling of warmth transcends the decor and into every moment of the ordering experience, with friendly baristas and excellent timely service. The space is a poised curation and ode to the cafe’s Irish heritage. The vibe is perfectly balanced: the music hums low enough for those looking to focus and work, yet vibrant enough for anyone wanting to sit back and savor the full experience. Whether you’re immersing yourself in a project or catching up with friends over a cup of coffee, Neighborhood Cafe sets the stage for both!

As well as offering an incredibly enjoyable coffee and culinary experience, Neighborhood cafe has a distinctive warm ambiance, a capsule of Irish culture and a feeling of elegance that evaporates when you walk out the door.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Illustration of Beetlejuice and Lydia Deezt wedding. If you saw the movie, it is a nice nod to his predecessor!
REVIEW: Don’t say it thrice!
Guest actor Jon Edward Cook (Macbeth). With several standout performances, MMNT’s production of the Scottish Play brought the house down.
REVIEW: Mary Moody Northen Theatre’s production of 'Macbeth' takes the crown
Students embrace the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month as they learn and perform basic zapateo steps, guided by Ballet Folklórico dancers on Ragsdale Lawn at St. Edward's University.
Unity through dance and lotería: Honoring Hispanic Heritage on the hilltop
Channing Tatum as Slater King (left) and Naomi Ackie as Frida (right) are pictured at a dinner party scene during the movie. Zoë Kravitz not only directed, but produced and wrote the movie as well.
Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ was bloody thrilling
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short ‘n Sweet” is a fresh compilation of tracks that brings a new sense of variety to modern pop music. The uniqueness of the album is highlighted by Carpenter’s witty and charming nature.
REVIEW: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is unapologetically iconic, bold, charming
Holechek setting up the models in the lab that will be used by students in class. “I like to make sure that I get things done because if I were to not be able to complete something before lab comes up, not only am I letting down my professor but I'm also letting down the students,” Holechek said. After graduation, Holechek plans on moving to Puebla, Mexico, to study her MCAT for a year and shadow a neurosurgeon and a family practitioner, before coming back to take her MCAT and apply for medical school.
Life of a TA: An inside look at the students assisting professors on campus
More in Life and Arts/EAT Pray Love
Most of the dishes have a curry-like consistency and are served in a massive basket, which takes up a large part of the table.
Eat, Pray, Love: Taste of Ethiopia, No Fork, No Problem!
The front entrance, adorned with Calder Kamin’s unicorn. Austin Creative Reuse is located in Windsor Park, off Wheless Lane and Briarcliff Boulevard.
EAT, PRAY, LOVE: Austin Creative Reuse: The Sustainable Solution
Kendra Scott Cafe on South Congress offers a surprisingly unique range of beverage options from their full service coffee bar.
Eat, Pray, Love: Which Austin coffee shop is your match made in heaven?
Wee poses proudly in front of her menu, tucked away in the corner of a Shell gas station. She was excited to greet guests and welcome them into her restaurant.
Eat, Pray, Love: This hidden gem can be found within a West Campus Shell gas station
Sweet Memes is in full wing with their over-the-top seasonal decorations for the upcoming holiday season.
Eat, Pray, Love: Decadent South Congress confectionery presents tasty delights to please all the senses
Cosmic Coffee and Beer Garden offers a sustainable, pet-friendly cafe with a variety of coffee favorites and boozy beverages. Open late and only a few minutes from St. Edward's University this hidden gem is on its way to becoming the next study hotspot.
Eat, Pray, Love: Cafe offers sustainable option for a night out