Local immigrants rights group hosts forum amidst enhanced enforcement concerns

On Thursday, Feb. 6, community members gathered at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Manor, Texas, northeast of Austin for an immigration rights forum hosted by CAMINA ATX.

The forum comes amid heightened concerns following recent immigration enforcement operations in Austin, following a shift in federal immigration policy. CAMINA ATX, a volunteer-run organization whose name stands for “Comunidad de Apoyo al Migrante en su Nuevo Avance,” (Community to Support Migrants in their New Advancement) organized the event to provide access to practical legal information and resources.

This forum is the third in a series of “Know Your Rights” forums the group has organized, the first of which welcomed over 700 attendees.

CAMINA ATX has been providing community support for over two years – they have since amassed over 1,000 members to their Facebook group, operating entirely through volunteer efforts and community donations.

”Simple y sencillamente queremos sembrar conocimiento e información,” (We simply want to sow knowledge and information) said Oscar Ponce, who cofounded CAMINA ATX alongside his wife Selene Domínguez.

Civil rights attorney Alejandro Chinchilla and a local Austin immigration attorney provided detailed explanations of constitutional protections, particularly focusing on Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights during encounters with law enforcement.

Certified notaries Sandra Palacios, Rosa Hernandez, Diana Sánchez and Lidia Aguilar were present to assist families with power of attorney documents for child custody arrangements, addressing growing concerns about family separation.

“We are here from the heart to serve the entire community,” Sánchez said.

The organization distributed “Know Your Rights” kits containing bilingual information on constitutional rights and local resources. Manor ISD representatives attended to provide educational resources and support for families with school-age children. The materials also included information about an upcoming immigration legal clinic scheduled for Feb. 16 at the same location.

The organization’s name itself reflects its mission of community support.

“‘Camina means to accompany,” Ponce said, referencing the organization’s logo featuring two small footprints with hearts. “What our community needs is accompaniment, and that is CAMINA’s conviction – to accompany with empathy and love.”

The forum highlighted practical resources, including Austin Public Library’s enhanced card program, which is accepted by the Austin Police Department as identification. The organization also provides weekly support services at local libraries and churches, offering assistance with consular appointments and document processing with the Mexican consulate.

“On Thursdays, we’re at two libraries (Southeast Branch Public Library and Elroy Branch Del Valle Library) and Santa Barbara Church, helping our community from noon until 2:30,” said Julia Hernández, a CAMINA volunteer.

The evening concluded with announcements of upcoming events, including a Sunday session at Santa Barbara Church with a focus on assisting families with preparing powers of attorney for child custody.

The atmosphere was warm and communal throughout the evening, with pizza and homemade arroz con pollo y mole available for attendees. The group did their best to create a welcoming environment which helped alleviate what could have been a tense information session into a gathering of community strength and mutual support.

The forum demonstrated how grassroots organizations like CAMINA ATX continue adapting to community needs, providing crucial information while fostering spaces where community members can gather, learn and support one another during challenging times.