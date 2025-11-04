The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Hilltoppers power through weather delay to defeat Lubbock Christian 2–1

Natalia Zavaleta, ReporterNovember 4, 2025
Photo courtesy of the Athletics Department
Marie Hannedouche drives the ball forward during a tense contest against the Chaps. Her control and determination set the pace for the game.

What was supposed to be a sunny match at Lewis-Chen turned into a night game for the St. Edward’s women’s soccer team due to weather conditions on Oct. 25. However, this did not stop the Hilltoppers from taking home the  2-1 win against Lubbock Christian University. 

The Hilltoppers had an early offense with three shots attempted in the first 10 minutes of the match. SEU kept applying pressure against a strong defense set up by the Chaps, but they broke through when a powerful corner shot by midfielder Marie Hannedouche put the score 1-0 in the 17th minute. 

“Our plan was to come out fast in the first half,” coach Nick Cowell said. “When we play teams that have traveled eight hours from Lubbock and they’ve been sitting around the hotel all day, it’s tough to motivate yourself. We wanted to come out fired up and show that we can play at a high level.” 

Not even eight minutes later, Hannedouche had a clear path to put it in the net again, setting the score at 2-0. The Chaps tried to put in a couple shots on goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm, but failed to get past her and the Hilltopper defense. They kept the score locked at 2-0 by halftime. 

“We knew we had to win today so we could possibly make it to the (conference) tournament,” Hannedouche said. “We were all so hype and fighting for each other. We got a lot of good opportunities in the game.” 

A good attempt was made by the Chaps  in the 50th minute, but was saved by Schlumbohm once again, keeping the lead. However, just two minutes later, another shot was made, earning the Chaps their first goal of the night. After a couple more shots and substitutions by the Chaps, the Hilltoppers maintained their defense and lead, leading  them to earn their sixth win of the season. 

“They changed their formation and it took a while for us to adjust to the things they were doing tactically,” Cowell said. “I think once we figured out what they were doing, we organized ourselves. We made a couple of substitutions and got organized. They had more of the ball and had more shots than misses but in the end, we deserved to win based on our first half performance.” 

The Hilltoppers are now 5-5-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Their next game will be away against Texas Women’s University on Nov. 1

“We have two more games and two more wins,” Hannedouche said. “We know we can do it. We know we can make it. We are such a good team, and I think we need to understand that and work on our strength.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Angel Ramirez moments before one of his saves against the Patriots offense. Midfielder Matthew Devaney runs after a Patriot in an attempt to stop him before he scores.
Hilltoppers’ defense tested in 3-0 loss to Patriots
Water damage paves way for new RAC court
Water damage paves way for new RAC court
FCA brings students from different teams together to share their faith and support one another, a goal that leaders Barrientos and Fitzpatrick say has guided the club’s new chapter at St. Edward’s. “We want to create a space where everyone feels welcome,” Barrientos said.
Beyond the game: FCA inspires faith on the hilltop
New era, new expectations: St. Edward’s cross country under coach Rathke
New era, new expectations: St. Edward’s cross country under coach Rathke
The St. Edward’s University pool now sits vacant and untouched years after being drained. Students have expressed recent interest to renovate the pool and revive the swim club.
SEU swim club plans return after five years of inactivity
The flag football game warmup on the soccer field after the showcase. Players came from a variety of places, like club sports team members, visitors to the showcase, and even RecWell employees.
Recreation and Wellness hosts club sports showcase, first flag football game on hilltop
More in Sports / Soccer
Shunji Watanabe and Arthur Souza embrace after Watanabe’s goal in the second half. Both players are graduate students spending their last few years of eligibility on the hilltop. Souza redshirted his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and Shunji spent his sophomore year at SEU, his first in the U.S., on the club soccer team.
Men’s soccer team fights for A 3-3 draw with Fort Lewis
Corey Miller, now associate head coach for the men’s soccer team, brings experience and dedication to the team’s leadership. Miller has been on the hilltop since 2017 and has helped head coach Brian Young develop a multitude of players throughout the years, find a place among the top teams in the Lone Star Conference and rebuild from the ground up since the team’s reinstatement in the 2023 season.
Corey Miller earns promotion from men’s soccer assistant coach to associate head coach
St. Edward's head coach Brian Young, a former University of New Hampshire player and Brown University assistant coach, takes notes during practice. After nearly two decades leading the Hilltoppers, from 2004-2022, Young returned to rebuild the program following its reinstatement, earning the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for the team's remarkable turnaround in 2024.
St. Edward’s men's soccer thrives under Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year
Forward Arthur Souza maintains the pressure on Mustang Cooper Tea. Souza finished the season earning an All-Conference First Team award, as well as the Academic Player of the Year.
Men’s soccer falls 3-1 to Midwestern State University in thrilling Lone Star Conference semifinals match
The calm before the kick – Christian Mezas focused and preparing to strike in University of Texas at Tyler game. “I believe in them,” head coach Brian Young said. “I’m proud of the guys, we went down a goal and came back from it. We’re still a young team of mostly freshmen and sophomores, once we got that goal the spirit was definitely lifted.”
St. Edward’s secures 2-1 LSC Tournament quarterfinal victory over UT Tyler with late penalty goal
Moments before the second goal was scored against the Patriots. “Those moments where you had to push yourself were a big highlight for me,” Reyes said. “This journey, this season, it was a moment. I think about how I started the season, focusing on things, on little things, and the things that were going to become big things too.”
Hilltopper Soccer seniors help lead comeback and LSC Tournament playoffs